The Chinese company Haval has released a new crossover Chitu. This is reported on March 11 “Auto Review”…

According to the publication, the Haval Chitu will replace the Haval F5 crossover in the lineup. The model is 4450 mm long, 1841 mm wide, and 1625 mm high. The wheelbase reaches 2700 mm.

The car received a wide grille, black plastic lining around the body and a large spoiler on the tailgate. At the back, the lights are interconnected by a horizontal strip.

The cabin has a media system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a virtual instrument panel and dual-zone climate control. Options include a panoramic roof, electric front seats and a car park. In addition, the Haval Chitu is equipped with a DMS (Driver Monitoring System) camera: it is located at the base of the windshield pillar and monitors driver fatigue.

The Haval Chitu crossover is equipped with a 1.5-liter petrol turbo engine with 150 and 184 hp. The gearbox is a seven-speed robotic. In addition, hybrid versions of the model are provided.

Haval Chitu will appear on the Chinese market in April. It is possible that after a while these crossovers will be exported.

On January 21, it was reported that Haval was recalling 16,075 F7 and F7X models sold from May 2019 to January 2021 from the Russian market for repairs. As a result of exposure to low temperatures on some vehicles, the tightness of the fuel system is compromised.

Problems with the fuel system of Haval cars became known in December 2020. Then, in a few days in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug, at least five Haval F7 and F7x caught fire.