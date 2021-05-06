It is not uncommon for those who never had a chance to get into a vehicle imported from China have some doubt about the quality and mechanical reliability of this. new Haval H6.

As in many other markets, China It is not the exception to the rule and in its great diversity (it is the largest market in the world with 17 million units sold in the year) there are vehicles of low, acceptable, good and very good quality.

A not so distant antecedent were the korean cars. When they began to arrive in our country, in the late 90s and early 2000s, the image and perception of the public was similar.

Haval H6. It has 19-inch wheels and four tailpipes. Photo Courtesy Parabrisas magazine.

Among its range of offers there were models that they tried to imitate others from other brands and the perceived qualities, in some cases, were not the best.

Currently, and for several years now, that reality is another. Both Kia and Hyundai, the two leading brands in Korea, have grown exponentially, to the point of forming one of the most important automotive groups in the world.

And the results prove it because in 2020 it achieved a total sale of 6.52 million units global rankings that placed it within the Top 5 (leaving out General Motors)

Haval, SUV specialists

Belonging to Great Wall Motors Company, it is a brand dedicated exclusively to the SUV development.

Haval comes from the expression “Have it All” (“Have it all”, in Spanish), and since it was born as an independent company in 2013 it has been characterized by offering competitive products of very good quality to relatively accessible values.

Haval H6. This second generation has the new global aesthetic DNA of the Chinese brand.

In our market, both Haval What Great wall Y Changan are imported and marketed since 2018 by the Car One Group.

The great presentation of the brand in the country was the H6 Coupé, an attractive SUV although with a great similar to Range Rover Evoque.

In its first generation, this SUV arrived along with two other models: the H1 (which is still being sold) and the H2, whose new generation will arrive coming soon.

At the beginning of 2021, Haval introduced the renewed H6 in the country that not only eliminated the Coupé name but also grew in terms of comfort, quality, technology and safety, as it has incorporated several driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The Haval H6 is marketed in a single version of full equipment at a price of US $ 43,900 or $ 4,335,125, taking into account the official quotation of the dollar from Banco Nación (at the close of this edition, $ 98.75).

Livability is one of its strengths. Both seats are very spacious, and the feeling of space is enhanced by the huge panoramic roof.

This value places it as one of the “cheapest” models among its competitors, taking into account that the Ford Territory (another SUV arriving from China) costs US $ 45,900 or $ 4,532,625.

Other models with which it competes are: Citroën C5 Aircross Feel Pack, $ 4.951.227; a Peugeot 3008 THP Tiptronic, since $ 5.176.36; Y Honda CR-V 2WD, since US $ 55,000 or $ 5,431,250, to name a few examples.

Premium quality

The new H6 has given a quality jump compared to its predecessor. From an aesthetic point of view, it is characterized by having adopted the brand’s global aesthetic language.

It doesn’t look like the Range Rover Evoque anymore, but it’s hard not to find similarities loose with other models with which I would like to compete. For example, the imposing trapezoidal grille is reminiscent of the one Audi offers on its vehicles.

Beyond that, the H6 has its own style, with chrome details on the nose and sides, new headlights, a waist that grows from front to back, a small window and Four exhaust outlets! that provide sportiness along with the 19-inch wheels.

Interior lighting system and seats with electrical regulation.

Inside is the best. And when you open the door, it shows another detail that also adds: the logo of the brand reflected on the floor so that we make sure not to step on “anything strange” before getting on.

Once inside, two things are perceived. On the one hand, a great quality of materials and an excellent finish that nothing has to envy vehicles premium.

By another, an orientation of the elements of the center console towards the driver (in the Alfa Romeo style) that allows everything to be even closer to hand.

As we said, the H6 has a very good equipment. The front seats are electrically adjustable (the driver’s has 3 memories) and can be heat.

This, together with the height and depth adjustment of the steering wheel, allows the ideal driving position The downside is that the rearward visibility is not the best, due to the low glass surface of the rear window.

Another positive point: the habitability. The H6 is very spacious both front and rear, suitable for 5 people to travel without problem.

The instruments are 100% digital and have several views. The problem is that when the sun hits it, your information is unreadable.

There is plenty of legroom in the rear seat, even as front passengers seek greater comfort by sliding the seats back.

Center position backrest is medium rigid, taking into account that it can be folded down to be used as an armrest / cup holder.

It should also be noted that the great habitability is enhanced by the wide sliding panoramic glass roof, which gives a plus to the comfort equipment.

Very good ride

The H6 maintains the same engine as the previous generation. It is a turbocharged gasoline engine with 2.0 liters, 190 hp (one of the most powerful in its class) and 340 Nm, which offers a good response throughout its rev range.

The behavior is very balanced and the ride comfort is very good, still wearing the huge 19 ”low profile.

Haval H6. The steering is electric and has three hardness modes: Sporty, Comfortable and Light.

It has three driving modes (Sport, Eco and Normal) and you can even regulate the hardness of the steering (electric), also in three modes.

The only difference from the previous H6 is that the dual-clutch automatic now has 7 speeds instead of 6.

All this combo, added to the scheme of independent suspensions, they allow their gait to be very good. In the city it is comfortable (it would be more with higher profile covers).

A detail to improve It is the Start / Stop system, which turns off the lights every time you stop the vehicle.

At the same time, on the road it is very stable, where the dress is one of its strongest points. This condition is reinforced thanks to the various driving assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, and collision alert with autonomous emergency brake.

In addition, it has a lane keeping system It can be programmed so that it only warns by means of an audible signal (passive) or also corrects the address on its own (active), among others.

In conclusion, the Haval H6 is a midsize SUV that offers a excellent price-product ratio: high quality, equipment, technology and ride comfort.

It only remains that the public knows him personally and that the units that are still stranded in customs, since the first batch has already been sold in its entirety.