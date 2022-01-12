Did you know that people only use about 30% of what’s in their closet? With this fact in mind, Havaianas takes another step towards the circular economy through a partnership with White Stamp, a Portuguese fashion conscious startup that reintroduces used items to the second-hand market.

This news marks the entry of Havaianas into the European second-hand market, fostering the debate on the importance of upcycling and the impact of fashion consumption.

+ Air pollution can transform and create new toxins, says study

In this sense, it is working with a partner that is a reference in the market, allowing the strengthening and involvement of a brand that carries sustainability in its DNA and that, through new initiatives and partnerships, seeks to reinforce sustainable fashion.

This initiative is part of Havaianas’ commitment to sustainability, which has been establishing partnerships in favor of preserving the environment for over 17 years, with the launch of lines that use more sustainable materials, such as fabrics resulting from the recycling of PET bottles. , and with a global reverse logistics program that supports the proper disposal and recycling of rubber sandals.

Every year eight tons of textile waste are sent to the dump.

