Gary Richardson, a Welsh breeder, chose the language of Molière to address his cows. “In France, you have to do like the French”, he smiles. It was in Haute-Vienne that he decided to settle with his family twelve years ago on a 128 hectare farm. A childhood dream he could never have afforded in Wales. “The price of land in Haute-Vienne is 2,800-3,000 euros per hectare. In Wales, in England, it is 15,000 or even 20,000 euros per hectare for the best plots”, explains the farmer.

Since the 2008 crisis, dozens of Britons have crossed the Channel in order to be able to expand their farms. Behind these projects is a real estate agent, Anthony Thompson. If all this is possible, it is because in the region there are many farms for sale. While in France, agriculture is struggling to recruit, the British seem to have found their El Dorado.