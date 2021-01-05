#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Off the coast of Saint-Gingolph (Haute-Savoie), at the foot of the Franco-Swiss Alps, the pearls of Lake Geneva are born. David Bened, the fisherman, recovers a raw material dear to Jean-Loïc Selo, jeweler and creator of pearls. He waits for her at the quay, a container in his hand. “What interests him is what he calls mother of pearl, so what brings out this silvery color of the fish“, says David Bened, who specifies that previously, for him, it was only fish waste.

This mother-of-pearl costs him nothing, so he gives it to the jeweler. It is extracted from the scales of a local fish, the Féra du Léman. By mixing the scales, we obtain a misty, sparkling and completely natural material. “The fish use it as a camouflage, it uses this shine to disappear under the surface of the lake. It takes millions of years of evolution to make this material“, Explain Jean-Loïc Selo. Small hands are responsible for coating tiny enamel beads with mother-of-pearl to make pearls. To buy them, it will take a few tens of euros, or even hundreds for traditional pearls from shellfish.