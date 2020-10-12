In Auzon, a small town of a thousand inhabitants in Haute-Loire, the inhabitants all together opened a grocery store. These are volunteers who set up the business in the town. “It’s very close, if I need something I don’t have to take my car, go further to a supermarket, to buy local products which are very good and very affordable”, testifies a client, who claims to come twice a week.

The grocery store is also a new place of life and meetings, which makes it possible to fight against rural desertification. “I like the contact with people; discussing with them”, says Agnès Piludu, volunteer in the shop. 18 local producers are already working with the Auzon basket. The premises are loaned by the town hall, which granted 3,000 euros in grants to the association, which today consists of a dozen volunteers.

