Marjorie Salviani and Arnaud Robin represent a couple in distress. Near Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), both work for the AAA company, which subcontracts for the aeronautical giant Airbus. Due to the crisis hitting the country, they have been on partial unemployment for six months now. This difficult situation prevents them from projecting themselves into their life. They can’t figure out whether their positions are going to be cut or not.

Rather than staying at home, Arnaud Robin assumes his role as CFDT union representative. He leaves for the field and joins other demonstrations of employees also working for a subcontractor of Airbus. He wants to unite their causes. “If we touch one, we touch all“, he recalls. In Haute-Garonne, 6,530 aeronautical jobs are threatened.