In France, many regions are suffering from medical desertification and many general practitioners are not being replaced. So when one of them arrives in a city, it’s an event to be celebrated. This is the case in Castelsarrasin (Haute-Garonne) where Isabelle Thuet starts her new job, followed by the France 2 teams, Thursday 8 October. She comes to replace three doctors in this town.

Aged 50, this practitioner discovers the private health practice where she is going to officiate, after having left her campaign office. And we can say that she was eagerly awaited: her schedule is filled until January 2021. “In total, we made 1050 registrations”, reports Edwige Girardot, the medical secretary. The first patient, Jocelyne Billès, does not hide her joy because she no longer had a doctor since September 30.