At 60 years old, Lidia Rodríguez still keeps the recipe for fariña practically intact, just as her ancestors made it. To obtain a kilo of this flour, it takes almost two years of work, from planting the yuca to packaging it. The tuber is cleaned, fermented, kneaded, sifted, passed through the mulch… “Touch it like this,” she says, shrugging her shoulders. “There are no shortcuts.”

Every eight days this woman travels from the community of La Chorrera to Leticia, the capital of the Colombian department of Amazonas, with her bags of fariña, mojojoy (beetle larvae) and casabe to try to sell. But she admits that sometimes she brings the fariña back. “They want to buy it from me for 10,000 pesos (about two euros per kilo),” she says, annoyed. “The people of Bogotá seem to be from a different country than those of us who come from the jungle. If it weren’t for them, Colombians wouldn’t know even half of the fruits of their own country.” they refers to the 16 chefs haute cuisine chefs who are gathered at the Minimal Restaurant in the capital to create sophisticated and delicious dishes with Rodríguez’s fariña, Marianela Cuiri’s mambe or Alonso’s uva camarona. The culinary revolution on the continent has a lot to do with returning to the origins and getting into the jungle. Rodríguez dreams that it will also end up sneaking into the neighborhood kitchens and the currents of the day.

Lidia Rodríguez, producer originally from La Chorrera. ANDRES GALEANO

Corn empanadas with tucupí ham, puff pastries filled with mambe custard, smoked mushroom and wild tomato soup, yuca tamale with copoazu ice cream. Tasting the jungle is like discovering new colors, sometimes there are no references to compare them with.

In the kitchen of Tributary the moors, an ecosystem that is mostly found in Colombia and Tanzania, are honored. Jeferson García, The owner and chef of the restaurant also wanted to honour his grandmother and great-grandmother who “grew up in those highlands”. After 13 years living abroad – in Denmark, Chile and Thailand – he returned to Colombia feeling like a tourist. “I decided to rediscover it on foot. Along the way I found new ingredients: ají de páramo, coralito, vinagrillo, morón… That is what my grandmother Mercedes used to eat and now I put it in my dishes with the techniques I learned,” says this young man who worked at La Central in Lima.

“Now we are learning to work with our own produce. And the producers are learning to make it count. Sometimes we pay them up to three times more than they ask for. It is sad that there are people who haggle with them,” he says. García supplies a significant part of his pantry with food that he extracts from the moor by harvesting the fallen fruit, which involves going after heavy rains to collect the fruit that fell “so that the animals in the area do not eat it.” The greatest satisfaction for him is the approval of Mrs. Mercedes: “It is different, but she says she likes it.”

Between camu camu ice creams and macambo desserts passing from one place to another, there is a stand that is busier than all the others. On small bijao leaves rest some masses of beaten egg with turmeric filled with wild mushrooms and chili, which are served one by one by the hands of Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, one of the great precursors of the cuisine that looks to the jungle. He says that he prepares this Nina Juana -very similar to chawanmushi Japanese – because it preserves the unique flavor of the Amazon. “Haute cuisine is changing. But things must be done not because it is fashionable or because it is attractive or because it is new, but because there is a value behind it all,” says the owner of Malabar and Amaz in Lima.

Pedro Miguel Schiaffino, Peruvian chef. ANDRES GALEANO

The Peruvian admits that he has always dreamed of “integrating not only the ingredients but the Amazonian culture” in the main capitals of Latin America. “And that it is on everyone’s table; that is the challenge, but the restaurants are the spearhead. What I have seen in Bogotá is incredible, because there is tremendous integration, much more than in Lima. Bogotá is a great reference in this movement.” El Chato, Free Table, Black Smoke, Save the Homeland, Tributary… Restaurants offering this approach are becoming more and more common. “The Spanish and the French have the technique, but we have the pantry,” says Barranquilla chef Andrews Arrieta, from Acai.

Minimalthe legendary corner of Bogotá that pays homage to products from the Pacific and the Amazon, was decked out for the Amazon Basket event, held in mid-August. This meeting, held by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), brought the flavors of the Amazon foothills, the deep Amazon, and the Orinoquía to the Chapinero neighborhood in Bogotá. For Jose Luis Gómez, director of WCS for the Andes-Amazon-Orinoquía region, cooking is one of the many economic alternatives in the Amazon. “The competition is mining and illegal deforestation. It is a huge challenge to make the offer to these producers attractive compared to illegal economies,” he explains. “But it has been a driving force for a decade.”

The other challenge, he says, is to prevent the offer from becoming too massive and to start producing monocultures of a single food. “The key is to reach fair price agreements and work with the communities with a different relationship. We have to make it so that we can somehow vote with our wallets. The role of the consumer is very important.”

Nina juane egg and turmeric with mushrooms and chili. ANDRES GALEANO

With the money that the seven women producers of the Doña Cuiru cooperative have saved, they “buy the necessities for the house” and pay for the panels so they can have some electricity. “But we almost always spend money paying for transportation from the community to the road,” she says. In this area of ​​the Amazon, public infrastructure is conspicuous by its absence and dozens of communities like that of this 47-year-old woman They lack drinking water, electricity, and much less roads or highways.

“The State should subsidize these initiatives, but public investment is usually concentrated where there are more people,” laments Gómez. “The peripheral territories do not receive much investment, but we hope that this will change. Because a healthy economy allows us to preserve customs and traditions; everything that the illegal economy is destroying.”