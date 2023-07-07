Was for an appearance! Schiaparelli’s parade hasn’t even started Monday morning when the show’s first big moment arrives: rapper Cardi B is a guest, as are Tracee Ellis Ross, Anna Wintour and hundreds of lesser-known fashionistas. Cardi B is a different kind of guest. Everyone is already sitting in their seats, the show could start as the American walks down the catwalk, accompanied by bodyguards, cameramen, and someone is holding an umbrella for the right light. Cardi B, of course, wears Schiaparelli, not something from the current season, but a custom order: spacious feather coat, with oversized earrings in the shape of ears.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

Irina Shayk will later wear a similar cape during the show and, in contrast, will come across as almost minimalist. At least since his last haute couture show, Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry has been known to many: He is the man who put lifelike animal heads made of foam and wool on the clothes of Kylie Jenner, Shalom Harlow and Naomi Campbell in January. Afterwards, not only many social media users commented, but also wildlife experts.



Star guest at Schiaparelli: US rapper Cardi B

Image: dpa



All sorts of voices could also have their say in this couture week, not only because of Roseberry’s show for Schiaparelli with comparatively harmless designs. But because there are shows at all. The full program: clothes on the catwalks worth six figures, limousines that paralyze traffic where an event is taking place, and above all louder made-up people – while the nights before it was only a few kilometers away in the suburbs the fatal police shot at Nahel M. repeatedly led to serious riots. Hedi Slimane, who wanted to present his men’s fashion for Celine on Sunday, therefore canceled his show.

In fashion, grievances are hidden particularly well

Couture week the day after, on the other hand, begins as if nothing had happened. In fashion, grievances are hidden particularly well. But in defense of the industry: the tables on the bistro terraces are also occupied, the subways are full, the city thrives on the many tourists who are finally traveling carefree through Europe again. And along with all the other locales, crafts are thriving in this city these days. Milan fashion entrepreneur Diego Della Valle can also look towards the catwalk with satisfaction on Monday morning. 16 years ago he woke the traditional Parisian house Schiaparelli, which had closed in 1954, from its slumber. It’s all awake now with Daniel Roseberry. Joy? Proud? “It was a long way,” says Della Valle in the crowd before the show.



In Yves Klein blue: a body painted up to the tip of the nose at Schiaparelli

Image: dpa



Daniel Roseberry then ties the next textile works of art to the Cardi B look – skirts as if they were making big waves, sweeping collars that look like they were painted. A jacket made of thick chains and strands of pearls and from the Elsa Schiaparelli repertoire, with hands and eyes. A body in Yves Klein blue, which extends from the waist to the tip of the nose, was actually painted and adjusted by the designer directly on the model’s skin beforehand. Surreally beautiful. Something like this sticks in your head, especially in times when attention spans are so short.