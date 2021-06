Confidence in the summer season is growing within the travel industry, now that people are expected to be able to travel freely with a digital corona passport to European destinations that are safe enough from 1 July. But much is still unclear about the exact interpretation of this. Top man Frank Oostdam of travel industry organization ANVR expects a boom in last minute bookings if the ambiguities are removed in the next two weeks.



