Children who cannot breathe on their own live in the breathing time house in Wölfersheim in central Hesse. There is currently space for six small patients. But the house wants to grow.

Wired: Little Theo has to be artificially ventilated while he sleeps, and his digestive tract doesn’t work properly Image: Michael Braunschädel

An past the somewhat suspicious-looking zebra, we walk along a finely paved path to the house for children who cannot breathe on their own. A girl opens the door, accompanied by a crawling child who looks up curiously, and greets happily. A thin, transparent tube leads from the girl’s neck to a device. Oxygen flows through the hose. But the hose doesn’t seem to bother her any further. The girl doesn’t know any different. She flies to a nest swing, climbs in and looks at a picture book. The oxygen comes from a steel cylinder with a top that sits in the middle of the room and contains frozen liquid gas. A few steps to the left hangs a shelf with disposable gloves, disinfectants and vials of saline solution.

Thorsten Winter
Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for Central Hesse and the Wetterau.

Diagonally opposite, the L-shaped row with a refrigerator, sink, stove and coffee machine nestles against the wall. Together with the wooden table and six wicker chairs in the middle of the room, the sunflower-yellow curtains and a wooden chest of drawers, it makes the room look like a kitchen-living room. And people live and live here in the Atemzeit house on the edge of Wölfersheim-Wohnbach, just in a special way. A dozen specially trained nursing staff look after six little residents around the clock. They also take in children in need of palliative care who will die soon.