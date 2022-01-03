ConcernedApe, stage name of Eric Barone, better known as the author of Stardew Valley, has unveiled new images of his next game: Haunted Chocolatier. You can see the two images in the tweet below.

The two Images by Haunted Chocolatier show us a snowy landscape and a verdant place. The first is made up of a two-story wooden house positioned on the edge of a precipice, in the middle of trees. The background is a starry sky. The second image instead shows a bus transformed into a vegetable garden: on the roof there are some vegetables, orange and purple, that sprout from the earth. The entrance, equipped with wooden ladders, allows us to imagine that someone lives inside.

We know that Haunted Chocolatier he will ask us to become first level chocolate makers, using various types of ingredients that we will have to go to collect in the game world, even by defeating various enemies. Combat will play a bigger role than in Stardew Valley, with new capabilities such as parrying and new mechanics.

For now we don’t know much, unfortunately, but Baron has revealed that the relationships between characters will return, even if not necessarily in the same style.