Merge Games Studios and Italian Games Factory announced via live broadcast of “Future Games Show Spring Showcase”, that your video game Haunted space, which mixes terror and space combat, It will come to Xbox Series X | S with no official release date yet. In addition, it will be optimized for these consoles and will have the Ray Tracing technology.

As the developers themselves have described it, the game is a mix of horror, space combat and adventure with RPG touches. A quite interesting mix, which evolves to a certain degree the concept of the classic space games, but with clear nods to the Dead Space saga.

Haunted Space is coming to Xbox Series X | S

The game will have storylines based on exploration, the fights will be fast-paced, and will feature a trading and ship-building system. In addition to the above, you will have a customizable flight simulation and intense boss battles in multiple stages, as told Twinfinite.

We will assume the role of a pilot in the service of the “Human Empire”, whose role will be to traverse galaxies at the ends of space. We can perform missions in multiple systems, or go in free mode to fight, explore and collect resources. In addition, we can trade, create and customize our own ship.

We can play both in first and third person. Haunted Space also adds an innovative copilot system, which will allow you to choose the level of control you prefer, from a Complete and intriguing space simulation to a more casual or Arcade style experience. Together, it will be possible to take advantage of all the features of the new generation of consoles, since it will have the Ray Tracing technology.

The game will launch sometime this year, with no official date yet. It will be available for Xbox Series X | S, PS5, and PC platforms via Steam.