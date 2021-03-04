If you are one of the people who like horror series and more if they are inspired by real life stories, the new Netflix show will be to your liking.

Through its YouTube account, streaming has released the first trailer for Haunted Latin America, a space in which they will be shared anecdotes and paranormal stories told by their own protagonists.

Official Synopsis of Haunted Latin America

A chilling look at firsthand accounts of Latin Americans who have witnessed extraordinary supernatural events and other inexplicable phenomena. These actual experiences present frightening, disturbing, and unexplained events.

Release date of Haunted Latin America

Haunted Latin America will be available from next March 31, 2021.

Haunted, original version

The new program is the Latin edition of Haunted, an American series released in 2018 and which can be found on Netflix Peru as What I saw. This space is made up of a series of testimonies, one per chapter, of characters who have lived through a supernatural event and confess it to their friends and family.

The protagonist’s narration is complemented by a dramatic reconstruction of the events experienced.

