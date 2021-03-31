If you are one of the people who like horror series and more if they are inspired by real life stories, the new Netflix show will be to your liking.

Through its YouTube account, the service presented Haunted Latin America weeks ago, a space in which they are shared anecdotes and paranormal stories told by their own protagonists. The program is now available in streaming.

Haunted Latin America Trailer

What is Haunted Latin America about?

The official synopsis reads as follows: “The series is a chilling look at first-hand accounts of Latin Americans who have witnessed extraordinary supernatural events and other inexplicable phenomena. These real experiences present terrifying, disturbing and unexplained events. “

The paranormal cases of Haunted Latin America

Among the stories presented, in social networks the Apodaca case of Nuevo León, Mexico, Where, in In 2003, neighbors reported that a minor lost her life near a vacant lot and, since then, strange events have been captured in that place.

In the series there is also what happened in El Molino, Chihuahua, where a man affirms that strange situations happen in his house. So too, we see a chapter titled The lady of the mill, in which a Mexican policeman who claims to see a ghost woman.

Another episode of Haunted Latin America is Something knocks on the door. Here, a young man from Mexico City is harassed by inexplicable forces. The program closes with Him devil dances at Easter, where a Colombian claims to have seen a paranormal figure.

Chapters of Haunted Latin America on Netflix

The evil house

The cursed doll

The lady of the mill

Something knocks on the door

The devil dances at Easter