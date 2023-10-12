Atari has announced the availability of Haunted House the new incarnation of the historic horror series born decades ago on the Atari 2600. To celebrate, he published the classic launch trailer , which shows the game in action. It is an isometric adventure in which you have to avoid being seen by some supernatural creatures and at the same time avoid traps and look for objects. Developed by Orbit Studio, the same as the beautiful and unknown Retro Machina, it costs €19.50 (15.60 launch offer) and is available for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Atari VCS.

Video

The trailer shows several gameplay sequences, in which we learn how the lighting and stealth systems work, as well as some mechanics related to escaping from enemies. There are also characters to talk to, which we imagine will help carry the story forward history of the game.

Of course there is no shortage of references to the Haunted House classic, although in this case they were used above all to create colour, instead favoring a more modern approach to the theme. The video itself begins with the iconic eyes moving in the dark.