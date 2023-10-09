The screenshots show a couple of internal and two external areas . We see a sort of shop that perhaps sells fruit and other vegetables and a kind of library. Furthermore, we have a classic wooded area, very similar to areas already seen in Stardew Valley and a sort of square with a fountain with three mermaids, probably coming from the city area of ​​Haunted Chocolatier.

Eric “Concerned Ape” Barone recently reached one million followers on Images Of Haunted Chocolatier , his new game. Let’s remember that Barone is the author of Stardew Valley. You can see the images below.

Haunted Chocolatier, what do we know?

One of the first images shared by Barone

Haunted Chocolatier It doesn’t have a release date yet and we don’t know much about this game. It was revealed to us that we will manage a chocolate factory and we will have to hunt for ingredients to create new flavors and products.

It also seems that there will be a supernatural element, given that there will be no shortage of ghosts and, in a previously shared image, we saw a sort of wizard. The game will also be based more on combat and it has also been stated that one of the sources of inspiration is Diablo 2.

Just as Stardew Valley is much more than simple cultivation and collection of materials, we are certain that Haunted Chocolatier will also have much more layers. Let’s just hope we have more concrete information soon.