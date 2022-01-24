No more Danse Macabre. The Efteling will throw Spookslot down this year. The show with the dancing ghosts (a la Indian Water Lilies) in the old castle ruins has to make way for a completely new, covered attraction. Efteling does not yet want to reveal what that will be. But it would involve an investment of 25 million euros (this also includes the approach to the area around the Spookslot). For comparison: Max and Moritz, the last major attraction, cost 15 million, Symbolica 35 million. Construction will start after the summer.