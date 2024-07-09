Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/08/2024 – 22:18

Congressman Luiz Carlos Hauly (Pode-PR) stated that the collection capacity of the wealth tax in Brazil is low. The statement was made on Monday, the 8th, during a session to present the report of the Working Group of the IBS Revenue Distribution and Management Committee. The topic is included in the 2nd draft regulation of the tax reform.

On that occasion, the deputy mentioned five taxes: the Urban Property and Land Tax (IPTU); the Tax on Rural Land Property (ITR); the Tax on Motor Vehicle Ownership (IPVA); the Tax on Transfers Causa Mortis and Donations (ITCMD); and the Tax on the Transfer of Real Estate (ITBI).

“The tax-raising power of the five is very small. It doesn’t even reach 5% of the national revenue. Just like income tax,” said Hauly. “Income tax in Brazil barely reaches 21% of revenue.”

The congressman also added that 75% of Brazilian revenue comes from taxes on goods, services and payroll. In other words, these are taxes paid by consumers.

“What we have in Brazil is a Latin mentality, which all countries of Latin origin have, with a low capacity to tax assets and income. So, to have tax justice in the country, there would have to be much more income tax,” he said.

The statements were made after the deputies presented proposals for changes to the ITCMD and ITBI charges.

According to the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), the text should be considered in the plenary after the legislative recess. The deputies of the GT, however, have asked the Chamber to speed up the vote for this month.