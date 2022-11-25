The rude “carrying” of employees from the three levels of government to satiate the presidential ego is not only a “state march”, but the modern version of slavery.

And it is that municipal, state and federal employees of the Morena governments will be taken, like slaves, to applaud the “beloved leader”.

And whoever opposes modern slavery will be fired because the State has money to praise the tyrant, not to serve the people.

Yes, in the Mexican State there is no money to fill the shelves of public hospitals with essential medicines; but yes to fill the Zócalo.

There is no money to acquire the essential vaccines that allow the basic vaccination scheme for millions of minors from all over the country to be met; but yes to carry clappers.

In the government of López Obrador there is no money to purchase cancer drugs that would save the lives of thousands of children affected by cancer, whose parents the government defames, slanders, and demonizes as enemies of the homeland; but you pay anything in exchange for applause to the king.

There is no money to address the growing problem of hundreds of thousands of women with breast and cervical cancer, who are condemned to premature death; but if for the gift in exchange for praise.

In the Mexican State, economic resources are spared to hire more and better Mexican doctors and money is wasted on Cuban spies disguised as doctors.

The government of the Fourth Transformation imposes criminal cuts to the IMSS and ISSSTE budget, but squanders the money on useless works such as Santa Lucía, the Maya Train and the Dos Bocas Refinery.

In the tyranny of López Obrador, Seguro Popular, which served tens of millions of poor Mexicans, was looted and dismantled, who are left “for goodness sake”; while he squanders himself in “state marches”

In AMLO’s autocracy, the budget for science and technology is the closest thing to a satanic sin and, therefore, all public resources for Mexican scientists and talent are withdrawn.

In today’s Mexican state –López’s–, the public resources that in the past were allocated to care programs for girls and boys are being canceled or reduced, but they are increased to buy votes, through social programs for older adults.

In the AMLO government, 99% of state purchases and contracts are made by direct assignment and transparency is a dead letter, which has resulted in the most corrupt and thief government in history.

And in the “morenista” utopia, the president lives in a palace, in all luxury, with 160 servants just for his wits, while the poor are poorer every day and the economic crisis leads us to levels of national tragedy.

In the one-man Mexican government, where the bossy name is López Obrador, the life expectancy of citizens has fallen by five years, while Palacio’s offspring and clique are getting rich without restraint.

But neither is it new that in populisms like the one we live in Mexico, there is only money to feed the ego of a single man; In reality, in a tyranny like that of López Obrador, there is only one mouth to feed.

The one with the hurt ego of the tyrant; the beloved leader hungry for praise and genuflections after a handful –of hundreds of thousands– of “disrespectful and senseless subjects” committed the sin of taking to the streets and demanding the defense of Mexican democracy.

That is why the Palace ordered the greatest possible waste to feed the hungry presidential ego.

And from all fronts and the three orders of government -municipal, state and federal-, the greatest waste of public money in history was orchestrated to bring hundreds of thousands of public servants, who will be taken as slaves to the procession on Sunday, November 27 to adore the “King of waste and hauling”.

And woe to those bureaucrats who oppose it; of those who refuse or reject the rude hauling, because then they will be fired, “shaved” from the payment of benefits or, outright, they will be thrown into the thugs of social networks, like traitors to the country.

How many billions of pesos will the forced mobilization of the modern version of slavery, from all over the country, of 500,000 people who will be transported to satisfy the insatiable hunger of the presidential ego cost in the pockets of the citizens who pay taxes?

The truth is that the charlatan from the Palace can deceive whatever he wants; denying the hauling and hiding it, however, there are dozens of videos, images, audios and evidence that confirm the hauling at the expense of public money.

Hundreds of documentary evidence that prove the modern version of slavery that López Obrador imposed with the money of all Mexicans; slavery disguised as “ego march”.

And it is that the cynicism and political and social degradation of the Morena governments is such that they no longer care to hide what cannot be hidden; that the government of López Obrador is the worst version – the most pestilent version – of the worst PRI in history.

to time.