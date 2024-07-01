Haukilahti Deaths | Why did young people die on a boat in Espoo? The expert lists three scenarios

Haukilahti Deaths|Boat heaters cause the most carbon monoxide deaths, says Traficom’s expert. There is still no more detailed information about what happened in Espoo’s Haukilahti, when two young men died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a boat.

The two of you of a young man suspected to be dead to carbon monoxide poisoning on the boat. The men, aged a little over 20, were found dead in a boat tied to the harbor in Espoo’s Haukilahti on Sunday.

There have been a few cases of carbon monoxide poisoning that have led to death in Finland in the last twenty years, says a leading expert at the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom Kimmo Patrakka.

Carbon monoxide, or carbon monoxide, is an odorless, invisible and tasteless gas. In large doses it kills within minutes.

By Monday evening, the police had not commented in more detail on the causes of the accident. However, the police do not suspect a crime related to the deaths.

Patrakan According to

“Either the exhaust pipe of the heater is poorly installed or broken, and then carbon monoxide gets into the boat.”

In some cases, the carbon monoxide originates from the boiler. It may also work on the same principle as a heater, i.e. as a closed flame system where the exhaust gases are led out.

“Sometimes more than the fuel itself can burn in the kettle. For example, there may be some other substance in the spritzer, into which the spritz to be burned is absorbed,” explains Patrakka.

Carbon monoxide can also enter the passenger compartment from the exhaust pipe of the boat’s engine. If the exhaust pipe is broken or has a bad connection, there is a risk that carbon monoxide can build up in the cabin.

However, according to Patrak, this usually requires the boat to idle in place.

“Of course, this can also happen while driving, but then it’s windy, when ventilation usually gets into the passenger compartment through some opening.”

In addition to these scenarios, for example, the boat’s sauna and fireplace cause a risk of fire.

How carbon monoxide accidents could be prevented?

According to Patraka, the most important thing about the heater and engine is that the boater uses an appropriate, decent device, and not “any cheap Chinese products”.

In addition, the heater and motor should be installed by a professional and serviced often enough.

“The manufacturer has planned a maintenance program that must be followed,” says Patrakka.

Kettles on the other hand, should never be left burning unattended. In addition, adequate ventilation of the passenger compartment can prevent the formation of mold.

“It’s also a fire safety issue,” adds Patrakka.

According to Patraka, properly installed and compliant products should be reliable when used correctly, and there is no need to fear carbon monoxide poisoning.

He reminds that the boat’s master is ultimately responsible for safety.

Traficom statistics of fatal boating accidents in Finland. In 2023 34 people died in pleasure boat accidents, which was seven more than the previous year.

Most fatal accidents occur with rowing boats and small outboards. Accidents are less often caused by technical faults or weather. There are so few carbon monoxide poisoning deaths in the water that they are not counted separately.

However, death by carbon monoxide most often occurs somewhere other than on the boat.

“It is quite small compared to everything else. However, there are several carbon monoxide deaths per year,” says Patrakka.