Siobhan Haughey from Hong Kong with fury in the water: in the 100 freestyle at the Asian Games in Hanghzou (China), the Olympic vice champion achieved the sixth time in history in 52″17: overtaking the Australian Bronte Campbell (52″27), while Swedish Sarah Sjostrom’s world record is 51″71. Faster than her only Emma McKeon (51″96), Cate Campbell (52″03), Simone Manuel (52″04) and the other former record holder Britta Steffen (52″07). Haughey moved to 25”16 with a 27”01 return lap.
China shakes the US men’s 4x100m mixed world record in Tokyo by 23 cents (3′ 26”68). With this quartet: Xu Jiayu 52”05 (backstroke), Qin Haiyang 57”63 (breaststroke), Wang Changhao 50”68 (dolphin), Pan Zhanle 46”65 (freestyle). It’s the second half ever, then there’s the third with Great Britain and Italy at 3’27”51.
Finals
Third day finals. Men, 1500 freestyle: Fei Liwei (China) 14’55”47, Kim Woomin (S.Cor) 15’01”07, Takeda (Gia) 15’03”29.
400m x Honda(Gia) 4’11”40, Seto (Gia) 4’12”88, Wang Shun (China) 4’15”12.
4×100 mx China 3’27”01 (Asian rec., prev. 3’29”00 in July), South Korea 3’32”05, Japan 3’32”52.
Women, 100 freestyle: Haughey (HK) 52”17 (Asian rec., prev. 52”27 of 2021 in Tokyo), Yang Junxuan (China) 53”11 (25”69), Cheng Yujie (China) 53”91 .
400 freestyle Li Bingjie (China) 4’01”96 (man rec.), Ma Yonghui (China) 4’05”68, Kobori (Gia) 4’07”81. 200 backstroke: Peng Xuwei (China) 2’07”28, Liu Yaxin (China) 2’08”70, Lee Eunjii (S.Cor) 2’09”75.
September 26, 2023 (modified September 26, 2023 | 11:07 pm)
