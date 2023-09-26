Siobhan Haughey from Hong Kong with fury in the water: in the 100 freestyle at the Asian Games in Hanghzou (China), the Olympic vice champion achieved the sixth time in history in 52″17: overtaking the Australian Bronte Campbell (52″27), while Swedish Sarah Sjostrom’s world record is 51″71. Faster than her only Emma McKeon (51″96), Cate Campbell (52″03), Simone Manuel (52″04) and the other former record holder Britta Steffen (52″07). Haughey moved to 25”16 with a 27”01 return lap.