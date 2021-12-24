The 2021 World Cup was the consecration of Max Verstappen. “Strong, but he doesn’t win“, It was said until the end of 2020. Then, Red Bull gave him a great car and Honda condensed the efforts of several years into a few months, to the point of providing the RB16B with an efficient engine, capable of competing with the par with Mercedes for much of the season. The rest was put there by the Dutch, who did not do anything wrong in a magical 2021. And also the ‘rival’ (so to speak) Norbert Haug – former vice president of Mercedes – gave credit to the driving quality of the new world champion.

“One thing is certain: Max Verstappen is very, very special. He makes incredible maneuvers, which often go through. He rarely goes wrong, his mistakes have been greatly reduced. We simply have to admit that Verstappen is a very special driver“Said Haug a ServusTV.

Gerhard Berger, who saw Verstappen grow as a great friend of Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, added: “In the end, he got some luck, but I think Max will be champion other times. If we look at pure talent, he is an exceptional driver: it can still grow, but it won’t be easy. Let’s not forget that we are talking about a guy capable of beating Lewis Hamilton, who was one step away from overtaking Michael Schumacher in terms of the number of World Cups won. Lewis has to try again next year, which is why next year will be another exciting Formula 1 year“.