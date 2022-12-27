After getting very close to the top positions in 2022, the Ferrari is called to the last step in its run-up to the title. This is the most difficult step, because winning requires attention to detail and refinement of each procedure, especially when it comes to Formula 1. If the 2022 Ferrari has shown that it is still technically and operationally immaturein 2023 the fans expect that with the departure of Mattia Binotto and the arrival of Frederic Vasseur the Scuderia di Maranello will be able to at least put the directives of the wall in order, in order to pose a more serious threat to Red Bull.

Norbert was certainly one who knew how to work on the wall Haug, former vice president of Mercedes and rival of Ferrari together with Ron Dennis at the time of Jean Todt. According to the German, not even the Reds will be able to win in 2023: “Ferrari has not had a disastrous year. She finished second, both among the drivers with Charles Leclerc and among the teams“, he told the Germans of Rnd. “Red Bull would never be beaten by Ferrari. And it’s no problem that Ferrari made some – to put it mildly – ​​strange strategic decisions over the course of the year and bungled at several stops. Ferrari could not have achieved a better result in both classifications, even without making mistakes. For 2023 I don’t imagine a winning Ferrari at all“.