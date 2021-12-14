The last round of the season in Abu Dhabi ended with the victory of Max Verstappen, who became world champion after overtaking on the last lap on Lewis Hamilton. An attack that however unleashed the wrath of the Mercedes for the way in which this materialized, so much so as to push the German house to formalize a double appeal for the overtaking of Verstappen on the English under the Safety Car regime, and for the OK given by the Race Direction to only five cars, those positioned between the Dutchman and the number 44, to be able to split. Subsequently rejected by the FIA, the Brackley team has already made it known that they want to appeal the decisions taken, with the application that must necessarily be filed with the Federation court by 20:00 on December 16.

Waiting for further developments on the affair, the former vice-president of Mercedes Motorsport, Norbert Haug, has meanwhile expressed himself on this possible move by the new world champion team. The German manager has in fact explained his opinion during a sports program aired on Servus TV: “It is clear that in some cases emotions can take over – he has declared – especially when your partner team causes the Safety Car to enter: everyone knew it could happen, even if hardly likely. At that point, inevitably, all the anger comes out. When you lose like this it still hurts five days later, these are sensations that I felt too. Mercedes did nothing wrong, they fought all season but still lost. Appeal hearings have rarely been won. I can understand that you can lose your mind, but the fans don’t want to see this. It’s not easy, and it wasn’t easy for me either, but keeping your mouth shut is a measure of greatness“.

In conclusion, Haug finally commented on the driving qualities of Max Verstappen, praising the talent of the new champion: “Max has always shown that he attempts overtaking that no one else dares to do – he added – I saw him years ago in Monaco while he warmed up the medium tires on a wet track. It’s something very special, and it was the same with Kimi Räikkönen. His lap times from Kimi were always, consistently faster. Max is super special“.