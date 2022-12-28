It’s been a turbulent few months for Mick Schumacher. The German lived the second half of 2022 under constant pressure to confirm his place at Haas. Unfortunately for him, the US team preferred the experience of Nico Hülkenberg, but the #47 received the help of fate, in the form of a call from Mercedes, that team that his father Michael had in fact brought back to Formula 1 and that Mick himself had known in those years. Now, in Brackley, he will work there: his future will depend on his daily commitment, and not just Sunday after Sunday. A future that Norbert Haug continues to see in Formula 1 despite the separation from Haas and the exit from the world championship for the 2023 season.

The former vice president even believes that Schumacher can even aspire to a future as owner in Mercedes: “In my view, it is a real stroke of luck for Mickand Mercedes would do very well to sign a German driver in their team. Nothing is impossible if Mick carries out the tasks assigned to him with concentration, diligence and a willingness to learn, and this is exactly what I assume happens“, Haug told compatriots from Rnd. “He will seize the opportunity to learn and train with the best – he will get the most out of it. If everything works out as planned, any scenario is possible for Mick. But first of all, he has to keep his head down, not talk too much, learn and work even harder“.