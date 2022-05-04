What Lewis Hamilton both in the history of motorsport is out of the question. That he is the most successful, at the level of home races, is written in the almanacs. As world titles, however, the Briton must share the throne with Michael Schumacher at seven, and nothing suggests that the overtaking may take place in 2022, the year in which the Mercedes he seems to have made a complete mistake with the car, with Sir Lewis who even ended up outside the points in Imola and lapped by Max Verstappen.

According to Norbert Haug, however, the seven titles are few. Hamilton would have deserved nine: “He lost the title twice, a Shanghai in 2007 in his first year in F1 due to a bad decision at McLaren (who belatedly called him back to the pits by destroying the tires of the British, who then missed the entry into the pit lane and got covered up, ed) and in 2021 due to a bad decision from FIA. Otherwise she would already have nine titles. I’m not saying Verstappen doesn’t deserve the World Cup, but these are the facts. The Lewis’ driving performance equates to nine world titles, and now he’s chasing the eighth. Of course he still wants to achieve this goal ”, these are the words of him at Speedweek. “I’m not worried that Lewis loses motivation. George Russell got the most out of Imola and benefited from the retirements of rivals who would have been ahead of him, but you have to be there at the right time and he did it very well“.