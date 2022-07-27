The face of Norbert Haug has been known to Formula 1 enthusiasts since the 1990s, when it brought the Mercedes brand closer to the top category of motoring in its role as number one in motorsport for the Stuttgart-based company. First the partnership with Sauber and then the winning one with the silver colored McLaren, fierce rival of Michael Schumacher’s Ferrari with Mika Hakkinen and capable of winning two titles, then accompanied by Lewis Hamilton’s in 2008 against Felipe Massa’s Red. . In short, Haug is certainly a great connoisseur of Formula 1, although now close to 70 springs, he is dedicating himself to the production of vehicles and systems dedicated to the disabled.

But the German is also a journalist and broadcaster Sport1 spoke about the recent French Grand Prix: “Leclerc’s retirement was like a punch in the stomach. Today his gap from Verstappen has practically doubled. If he were to win ten races and Verstappen were to finish second ten times, he would win by a hair’s breadth and that shows how difficult it is now. Beating the Dutchman on his own will be very difficult. His mistake was unusual, It is unusual to see the race leader have a general accidentand, it happens a few times over the years“. And he added: “Leclerc turned out to be Red Bull’s best friend, and in general the team made a lot of mistakes. Thinking about Sainz’s engine failure, in France they could have scored a double, or 43 points and instead they only took home 10 ″.

Finally Haug spoke positively of the Ferrari team principal: “For me it is truly admirable to see Mattia Binotto always explain everything. His calm and composure and the way he describes the whole thing is truly amazing. He never loses his temper, it’s a very positive quality ”.