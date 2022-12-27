With the burning disappointment of 2021 and the desert crossing of 2022, Lewis Hamilton he has an even more desperate thirst for success. Mercedes appear to have passed one of their lowest points since returning to Formula 1, having eradicated the porpoising last season thanks to the TD039, but the W14 is still ahead of Red Bull and – perhaps – Ferrari. Even if the Brackley team gave him a competitive car, Sir Lewis would have an opponent at home capable of beating him at the first opportunity, that George Russell which in 2022 gave Mercedes its only victory of the season.

So, will Hamilton have a chance to fight for the title? Norbert Haugwho knows him very well having been vice president of the house of the star, believes so: “In 2023, Mercedes will not start as badly as it did this yearwhich will make life more difficult at Ferrari, particularly under the new management. I’m sure Mercedes will challenge Red Bull next year: the team wants to get back to winning world titles in both the drivers’ and constructors’ categories“, these are his words to Rnd. “It will pursue this goal methodically and without compromise. The experience of 2022 was as profound an experience in Brackley as it was in Brixworth, e for those who think Lewis Hamilton is finished, I’ll be happy to write in the 2023 pieces how it turned out differently. Russell is a first-rate driver, so the best conditions for a constructors’ championship record-breaking team are for both to push each other to maximum performance“.