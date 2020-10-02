W.he they stand there in the corner, Elias Hauck and Dominik Bauer – the former in a red and white striped jacket and brightly colored sneakers, the latter in a dark shirt with a gloomy look – they are marginal figures themselves. And that in your own exhibition! But that’s how television wants it, because in the corner there is also a sculpture made especially for this show in the Caricatura Museum in Frankfurt (this is a cartoon made by the Kassel sculptor Sigi Böttcher), which makes a good backdrop: a life-size unicorn, who wears a human-shaped swim ring. Such reversal of all values ​​and words is the domain of Elias Hauck and Dominik Bauer.

To move the gentlemen from the edge to the center at least here: They are better known (especially to readers of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung) under the duonym Hauck & Bauer, with whom they draw the column “On the edge of society” week after week – as shown opposite demonstrated for seventeen years, even though both are only in their early forties. They got to know each other in their common Lower Franconian hometown of Alzenau, where they had consistently avoided each other for eighteen years until they noticed that they complemented each other perfectly: Dominik Bauer cannot draw and cannot sing. Elias Hauck can do everything. That was enough for the formation of a comedy duo that initially focused on the word. At least back then in the outskirts of Alzenau.



The mouth of a man reveals the truth.

Image: Hauck & Bauer





But there was also occasional drawing and singing, but consequently only by Hauck, whose debut drawings one can attest to good taste in the choice of models (Carl Barks, Tex Rubinowitz), while the musical performances are only mentioned in the exhibition, but not recorded. That is the only flaw in this retrospective of the cartoon-like work by Hauck & Bauer, which brought the fascinating idea of ​​the two humorists’ meandering life lines into the showcases in the museum’s gallery.

Double career

In addition to stoic-comical biographical information on the double career, one can follow the graphic development of Elias Hauck, who to this day depicts all of the gags that Dominik Bauer thought up and polished up over the phone. In view of the peculiarly hasty élan of Hauck’s felt pen strokes with the protagonist from one of the duo’s most beautiful cartoons, “The difference between art and comic art”, one is tempted to say: “I can do that too!”

But when you read what this insufferable museum visitor says in the second picture of the cartoon while looking at the next work – “Haha! I can do that too! ”- then you know that it would be a lie, because you would never come up with this simple and subtle joke yourself. And the so amateurish-looking, but in their restriction to spherical eyes, nose (either bulbous, kinked or long nose, always chosen wisely) and lip line, no one creates conceivably expressive faces of the figures except Hauck. Nothing at all reminded me of Barks and Rubinowitz by now.



Polar bears feel at home in the Anthropocene

:



Image: Hauck & Bauer





In 2002, Hauck & Bauer sent a few cartoons to the FAS, and the rest is comic history. They have also been featured regularly in the satirical magazine “Titanic” since 2005, and one of their admirers is Anke Engelke, who asked them to make short cartoons for her TV show “Anke hat time”, which ran until 2015. Wanted, done: Hauck & Bauer have come up with sixteen malicious little foods, ten of which are running on monitors, and the space in front of it is likely to be critically tight in these Corona times. But next door you can bridge the waiting time with the final, because irrefutable, comment on the conflict between caricature and religion: “Do you really have to make caricatures that express the religious feelings of others …” – “Yes! God himself commanded me! “

The direct line to God

In general God: The exhibition also offers a wall-filling cloud formation with beautiful sky scenes from the entire work. Here the curator Mark-Stefan Tietze has shown a congenial spirit, because he put the scenes in the clouds, and clouds in the comic pictograms represent dreams. The fact that most of the exhibited motifs are reproductions here and in general – what does it matter? The request of a confident armchair: “Alexa, demonstrate against Nazis!” Would not be any funnier as a felt pen original.



Reading educates

:



Image: Hauck & Bauer





Hauck & Bauer are constantly on the edge (of malice, taste, banality), but surprisingly they never crash. And then suddenly in this exhibition all conversations sound like dialogues from their cartoons. So also the order from the editor to the technical staff of the television team who are supposed to go to Alzenau to shoot: “I don’t know what’s going on in Alzenau, whether there is anything there at all and whether they are open.” That too has a sense of humor , but compared to a city that Hauck & Bauer produced, one should rather keep to the edge.

Hauck & Bauer – cartoons. In the Caricatura Museum, Frankfurt am Main; until March 7, 2021. The little red booklet, published by Verlag Antje Kunstmann, costs 18 euros.