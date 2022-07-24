Sunday, July 24, 2022, 10:48



HAU Plant wants to open the door to the end consumer through a purely digital brand. The goal is for it to become a benchmark in the world of urban and domestic gardening, two aspects that are on the rise. With personal well-being as a goal, the role of plants in everyday life reaches a new dimension thanks to HAU Plant.

The brand maintains a double track of products and services that act in synergy. While the biotechnological ones, coming from Probelte’s decades of innovation and experience, provide safety and health to home and garden plants, HAU Plant’s digital service makes the difference with new experiences for the user: advice, quality content, experiences , tutorials and much more.

“The objective of HAU is to position itself in terms of comprehensive care,” explains Alba Jareño, Project Manager at HAU.

“In the short term we seek to make plant care visible through biotechnology and microorganism-based products, the promotion of living soil and learning through care,” he explains, adding: “In the long term, we see the brand more as a service in which there will be blocks of educational training, inspirational actions, encounters in nature, actions for the planet, etc., “he summarizes.

Together, HAU provides users and consumers with everything they need to maintain a living and healthy plant environment in their homes, learning how to care for and get the most out of their gardens, pots and urban crops. HAU Plant goes beyond the agricultural sector and gets closer to people, offering you a new horizon of opportunities to improve people’s health through plants.

HAU is a ‘lifestyle’ brand with which the Probelte group wants to reinforce its strategy towards the development of biotechnological solutions for plant health supported by digitization. The goal is to generate an impact that reaches all of society. In this way, Probelte wants to interact positively throughout the value chain: the distributor, the farmer, the supermarket and, with HAU Plant, directly with the final consumer.

Among HAU’s long-term goals is to continue betting on Probelte’s biotechnology. «We want to position ourselves both for the quality of a brand that takes care of you through your plants and also provides you with well-being. We have the opportunity to capitalize on a territory of comprehensive health (physical, emotional, mental and spiritual) where the culture of care is the transversal axis that articulates it. This allows us to create a complete experience linked to the tangible and emotional benefits of the brand”, concludes Jareño.

HAU Plant solutions are based on and backed by the experience, expertise and quality of innovation and production of Probelte, a leading company in biotechnology applied to agriculture, with more than 50 years of research in plant health behind it. and that now puts at the service of the final consumer for their own indoor plants, their gardens and their urban orchards.