Lewis Hamilton achieved his pole 100. A round, historical figure, which will not take long to also achieve in grand prix victories, where it already has 97. Galactic numbers, impossible to reach only with a good car. To justify Hamilton’s successes solely by the category of the car is to have short sights. Just compare your history with that of those who shared equipment. Fernando Alonso, who was a teammate and rival, praised his merit this week. “I do not know if everything he is doing is valued enough, I give a lot of credit to Lewis,” says the Spaniard, who supports his words that the Mercedes is no longer so dominating and the regularity of the British, who performs in all circumstances , “in rain and dry, when Red Bull is around and when not, and that can only be done if you are at your best.” This course is true consensus on the potential of Max Verstappen and yet the Englishman beat him in Bahrain, when the Dutchman looked the best, and gave him back an overtake on the track in the last race in Portugal. Hamilton exudes quality.

The seven-time champion drags the ballast of his car’s superiority. A stigma that in Spain adds to the bad image created after competing internally with Alonso at McLaren in the season of his debut, in the 2007 World Cup, which ended in front of the Asturian, accused of favorable treatment in the Woking team. The preponderant alonsism has never forgiven him for that, he has entered into continuous comparisons that over time have lost all meaning and has constantly underestimated the successes of a very champion. That Alonso has been a great of Formula 1, with imminent aspirations to green old laurels, does not take away so that Hamilton is also so. There is no incompatibility in it. It is time to remove the blindfold. And also the hat, Sir Lewis.