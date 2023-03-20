EA local politician from Baden-Württemberg was shot in his own apartment. According to the current status of the investigation, the shots in Hattenhofen near Stuttgart were fired from outside through a window, the police and public prosecutor in Ulm announced on Monday. According to information from Südwestrundfunk, it is a politician from the FDP, according to investigators, there is no danger to life.

A witness reported shots to the police early Sunday morning, the statement said. It is still unknown who shot it. The victim, a 65-year-old farmer and politician from the district council, was taken to a clinic.

The police formed a special commission and also wants to check whether there is a connection between the shots in Hattenhofen and shots that have been reported from other places in Baden-Württemberg over the past few weeks and that have also injured people. Investigators asked for witnesses.