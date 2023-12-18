The young citizen Mohammed Khalifa Al Kaabi, 31 years old, conjured the spirit and identity of Hatta by embodying it through the manufacture of sustainable products, extracted from camel skins, which are known to be difficult to handcraft. However, he preferred to associate them with his products, which translate his love for his city by transforming his passion into a craft. Handcrafted and refined, it has become a well-known brand.

Al Kaabi excelled in the art of industry and handcrafts, as he mastered transforming these natural materials into pieces of art that reflect the memory of the place and carry within them his creative touches. His unique designs are in harmony with the heritage of the city of Hatta, using traditional colors and patterns to enhance the attractiveness of this cultural heritage, and as he continues to develop By improving his products, he was able to create a unique identity that distinguishes him from others in the handicrafts market, and his brand became widely popular.

Al-Kaabi began learning the craft of making products from camel skins in 2014, after he was buying wallets from international websites and selling them through his account on BlackBerry Messenger. Then the idea occurred to him to make wallets by learning this craft, to which he was devoting his time. To learn and experience it, until the Corona pandemic period came, which allowed him to give sufficient time to practice and master it through his home workshop.

The cultural and artistic heritage of any city, as Al Kaabi says, is a vital symbol that reflects the essence of its identity and history, and the city of Hatta is considered one of those unique stations that form an integral part of the ancient heritage of the Emirates, which made him inspired the idea of ​​“Yazra” through his search for a name. Suitable for his project in manufacturing products from camel skins, which he found in the Hatta Library through the librarian, who suggested to him the name “Yazra”, which is a piece of leather that was used as a simple manual technique, on which the people of agricultural cities such as the city of Hatta relied, and they relied on the strength of bulls or bulls. Other animals used to raise water from the well, which allowed them to grow palm trees and other crops that would meet their nutritional needs.

Al Kaabi was associated with the meaning of “Yazra”, which motivated him to make various products from camel skin, but he preferred to specialize in designing a product that would market the city of Hatta and make it an unforgettable destination for its visitors, by creating a notebook that carries a map of the city and its tourist places, by scheduling… The tourist places he can visit during the days he spends in Hatta, in addition to the photos he took of the city, noting that he took care when manufacturing the notebooks to be easy to carry for motorcycle and bicycle drivers, employees, and others. “Yarza” products are in great demand, as Al-Kaabi confirms, as they have gained the admiration of many individuals and aroused their interest, which prompted him to move from mere handicrafts to the manufacturing stage, stressing that this transition was necessary to meet the increasing demand for his products, especially since the production of the product One requires about 13 months.

He added: “My efforts to improve the production process and manufacturing technology have achieved great progress and enabled me to produce large quantities of distinctive products.”

With these pioneering steps, Al Kaabi continues to add value to his products and provide unique experiences to customers, affirming his commitment to quality and creativity in the world of handicrafts.

