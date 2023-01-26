The Director of the Hatta Police Station, Colonel Mubarak bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, affirmed the center’s readiness to deal with reports of emergency accidents, whether in mountainous areas and valleys, or to deal with traffic accidents that accompany the rainfall during the period of weather fluctuations that the country is currently witnessing, calling on tourists and drivers to exercise caution and stay away from waterways, and not to cross the valleys, in order to avoid endangering their lives.

Colonel Al-Ketbi also warned against practicing mountaineering, climbing to it, or going to valleys, and to contact the Dubai Police Command and Control Center at 999 in the event of an emergency, describing the place accurately and clearly in order to quickly respond to the communication, because of its great importance in helping needy.

Colonel Al-Ketbi pointed out that the center held a meeting with its partners represented by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, in order to determine the full readiness to deal with any emergency communications, indicating that the center applies for the fourth year in a row the “Rain” campaign A blessing that does not make it a curse” in order to raise the level of readiness to deal with emergency accident reports, such as vehicles trapped in running water or accidents falling from heights, as well as traffic accidents during rain.

He added that the Hatta Police Station, immediately after the rains fall in the area and the flow of the valleys, takes several quick measures in order to achieve a speedy response in the event of accidents. The General Directorate of Transport and Rescue, and land and sea rescue teams, in preparation for any emergency.

Colonel Al-Ketbi confirmed that the Hatta Police Station is working to intensify its traffic patrols in the areas of flowing valleys and mountains. And modern technologies in communicating with the command and control center, and providing all the equipment that is used in rescue and providing support and assistance, stressing at the same time that the police personnel in these patrols are trained to deal with various types of emergencies professionally and around the clock.