The Director of the Hatta Police Station, Colonel Mubarak bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, confirmed that no emergency accidents were recorded, whether in mountainous areas or valleys, or traffic accidents during the past three days, which witnessed heavy rains in the Hatta region, praising the high commitment of the region’s residents, residents, visitors and tourists to the instructions and awareness that It is presented by the annual campaign “Rain is a blessing, not a curse”.

Colonel Al Ketbi pointed out that the center implements the annual “Rain is a blessing, not a curse” campaign, which is implemented in cooperation and coordination with a number of entities, including Dubai Municipality, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Civil Defense, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, in order to raise the level of readiness to deal with With reports of emergency accidents such as cars trapped in running water or accidents falling from heights, as well as traffic accidents during rain.

He pointed out that the Hatta Police Station holds a coordination meeting with strategic partners before the start of the winter season every year, in order to raise the level of permanent readiness and joint coordination to deal with any emergency incidents, and to enhance awareness for tourists and visitors to mountainous areas, valleys and dams.

He added that the Hatta Police Station, immediately after rain falls in the area and the flow of valleys, takes several quick measures in order to achieve a speedy response in the event of accidents. For transportation and rescue, and land and sea rescue teams in order to be ready to deal with any emergency accident, car stuck in waterways, or accident falling from mountain heights.

Colonel Al Ketbi confirmed that the Hatta Police Station is working to intensify its traffic patrols in the areas of flowing valleys and mountains. And modern technologies in communicating with the command and control center, and providing all the equipment that is used in rescue and providing support and assistance, stressing at the same time that the police personnel in these patrols are trained to deal with various types of emergencies professionally and around the clock.