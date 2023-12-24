Hatta has become one of the most popular areas for visitors from inside and outside the Emirates due to its mountainous nature and natural lakes, making it one of the areas suitable for eco-tourism and the first destination for visitors from various regions, especially with the onset of the winter season and the “Shatana Festival in Hatta,” which continues until the end of this December. Hatta has become the lung of nature and eco-tourism that contributes to making individuals healthy.

Hatta is one of the areas whose activities fall under ecotourism, which is a type of tourism that encourages travel to natural places and highlights activities that contribute to protecting the environment and encouraging individuals to stay healthy through various activities such as walking on mountain heights, which is a distinctive experience. It is very popular with visitors to the region who come specifically to walk and discover the largest natural reserve in Dubai, with high paths between the stone mountains and ideal depressions for practicing this sport, as its area extends to a total of 32.6 km, distributed over 5 different roads in the mountains. The Wadi Hub area includes various activities and events for all family members, ranging from cycling and walking to enjoying mountainous nature and natural lakes, in addition to containing the largest aerial adventure park of its kind in the region, which is called “Aerial Adventure Park” and consists of a group of different games, including: On high hanging paths, a huge swing, and a “Zip Line”, in addition to various jumping games, this area is distinguished by its various games that are designed in ways that suit visitors of different ages, and it contains an area specially designed for children, aged between three and six. years, and includes games with different difficulties.

Hatta provides its visitors with the experience of riding all types of bicycles, especially electric bicycles of all types such as “e-bike” and the “GoGravity Rover”, the first of its kind in the region, which is located in the “Go Gravity” area near Wadi Hub and gives visitors the opportunity to ride distinctive bicycles in the middle of the Hatta Mountains. And its stunning views.