Beekeepers from Hatta are participating in the eighth session of the “Hatta Honey Festival,” as part of the activities of the “Shatana in Hatta” Festival, which continues until December 31, where they display different types of honey that the Hatta region is famous for producing.

The participant, Khaled Al-Badwawi, a resident of the Hatta region, in the “Al-Yamahi and Al-Badwawi” wild honey project, said that he is keen to participate in the events and festivals that are held in the Hatta region and outside it, where he markets the original wild honey product (free honey) that is produced from the mountains. The Hatta region has many types of honey of different taste, color and production, relying on local bees to produce honey, stressing that Emirati honey has a high nutritional value and has a strong effect in fighting viruses and getting rid of respiratory problems.

Saif Al Kaabi, a resident of the Hatta region, participates in the “My Mixes for Honey” project, where he started his hobby with honey in 2017, then turned it into a commercial project that brings him financial income, noting that he produces honey in the mountains of Hatta and Oman, depending on the seasons, and produces various types. from him.

Al-Kaabi said that he decided to produce various mixtures of honey that would be an alternative to sweets and more beneficial, such as a honey mixture with pistachios, almonds, dried fruits, red and black berries, lemon and mint. During his participation in events and festivals in his region, he was able to market and promote his natural product, which gained popularity and spread. Large inside and outside the country.

Participant Salem Al-Sharif, in the “Hatta Mountains Peak” project, a resident of the Hatta region, said that he is one of the first to join the Hatta Honey Festival, where a different group of honey is produced, such as Sidr, Samar, Qurm and Ghaf honey, which is produced in the mountain beehives in the region, accrediting In the production of original honey using hybrid bees (Emirati and Omani).

Ahmed Al-Sharif is participating with his three brothers (Ghazi, Fares, and Ythal), from the Hatta region, in the “Margham Honey” project. Al-Sharif said that honey production in his region is a natural wealth, as it produces the finest types of natural honey. He added that there are many types of local, imported and hybrid bees, stressing that it is necessary to know how to raise bees and how to care for them, all the way to the process of producing honey with high nutritional value, and to learn about advanced and modern methods in producing queen bees locally, instead of importing them from abroad.

The “Hatta Honey Festival” receives visitors from ten in the morning until ten in the evening in the Hatta Hall of Dubai Municipality, and includes several activities, including: a workshop on recipes for the most famous foods and drinks that are prepared using honey, a honey soap making workshop, and honey candle making, in addition to An art workshop for children, to paint on fabrics and honey containers.

