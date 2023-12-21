Today, the activities of the third edition of the “Hatta Cultural Nights” will begin, aiming to strengthen the public’s relationship with local heritage and explore the details of the Hatta region and its historical, natural and cultural potential, through a group of events extending over a period of 11 days.

The activities highlight the capabilities that the Hatta region possesses that contribute to strengthening its position on the tourism map. This comes as an embodiment of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which aims to bring about comprehensive development in the Hatta region and enrich Its cultural and artistic scene.

The “Hatta Cultural Nights”, hosted by the Hatta Heritage Village, will start from today until January 1, 2024, with a rich agenda of heritage events and artistic and entertainment performances that contribute to highlighting the customs and traditions of the Hatta region, and give members of the local community the opportunity to learn about its history and its various tourist areas.

Visitors to the “Hatta Cultural Nights” will be treated to a wide range of activities, starting with poetry evenings in which a number of Hatta poets participate, through to musical performances and various popular dances, in addition to live performances inspired by Emirati heritage, and competitions that highlight the richness of the cultural fabric of the Hatta region. .

Acting Director of the Heritage Sites Department at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), Maryam Dhaen Al Tamimi, spoke to Emirates Today about the third edition of the event, and said: “The third edition of the event is distinguished by being a family cultural and entertainment festival that allows the public to learn about… Colors of the different Emirati heritage through the cultural performances that will be present, including the military band, Al-Ayyala and Al-Azi, and the number of performing groups has been increased, as well as diversification in folk arts. The events will also include playing the oud and performances by the children’s drummers’ troupe, all of which are activities with which the audience will interact.” Al Tamimi added: “A group of competitions and puzzles will be presented on the main stage for children to enjoy, including games related to the Emirati heritage, especially the mountain heritage of Hatta, in addition to serving a meal of the well-known traditional dishes in Hatta, in addition to holding a special fashion show for children, specifically girls, which will take place in Finally, choose the best outfit.

Given that the UAE is raising the slogan of sustainability this year, and that the event is being organized shortly after the conclusion of the COP 28 climate conference, Al Tamimi indicated that special workshops have been allocated to sustainability, through which mud forts will be built, as well as the making of burqas. In a sustainable way by using paper, in addition to a group of acrobatic, clown and bubble shows, which are aimed at young people.

As for the cooking competition that was announced before the festival, it will allow women to cook and prepare traditional dishes. The women will compete on how to prepare the same meal, and the audience will taste the meals and decide the winner, which will generate more interaction with the audience.

The event sheds light on the remote areas of the country, and Al Tamimi confirmed that “Hatta Cultural Nights” highlights this mountainous region, which is characterized by having customs and traditions different from Dubai and other emirates, and its attractive nature and the expansive mountains contain many secrets that we do not know, and this event highlights Its ancient heritage.

She pointed out the interest of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority in the productive families of the people of Hatta, as through the event their products are presented in the market, indicating that there are no participations regarding craft and heritage products from outside Hatta, and the various products related to heritage crafts will be displayed through 15 shops. , as well as live cooking shops, where women cook tortillas and sweets.

Al Tamimi stressed that preserving the tangible and intangible heritage is part of Dubai Culture’s strategy, and the Hatta Heritage Village was chosen to hold the event for two purposes: the first is to introduce people to the tangible heritage and heritage buildings, including the forts and castles located on the site, and the second is to preserve the intangible heritage. The material, which includes the letter.

She noted that the Authority is interested in presenting this heritage to the young generation, in accordance with a plan that has been studied, starting with the restoration of heritage buildings, promoting them and highlighting them in a way that suits the minds of young people, explaining that work has been done to maintain the museums from the outside and maintain the historical form, but from the inside they carry a lot of things. Technologies and displays that suit the younger generation.

Thousands of visitors

Acting Director of the Heritage Sites Department at the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Maryam Dhaen Al Tamimi, confirmed that the “Hatta Cultural Nights” event, in its second edition last year, attracted 28,000 visitors within 12 days, the majority of whom were of different nationalities and not just Emiratis, and she expected that the event would attract in This version had more than 30 thousand visitors.

She pointed out that the festival's visiting hours start from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., while extending until 12:00 a.m. on holidays, and the activities will vary between performances on the main stage, exhibitions, and shopping.

