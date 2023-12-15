Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Hatta won its first point at home this season, after drawing with Al Bataeh without goals, in the match that was held at Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, in “Round 11” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and “Hurricane” has 5 points, and “Al-Raqi” 16 points.

Hatta had to make an early substitution due to Aaron Tshibola's injury, and Mohamed Youssef participated in his place in the 17th minute.

Hatta player Khaled Al-Asbahi penetrated into the area, and goalkeeper Ibrahim Issa blocked the attempt twice.

Al-Asbahi returned to trouble Al-Bataeh, after he passed more than one player from the midfield, but he shot the ball high over the goal. Sekou Baba stood out in “Al-Bataeh” with his runs and dribbles from the right side, but the team lacked the penultimate “touch” to deliver the ball to the attackers. .

The first half ended in a goalless draw, making it the sixth match this season at home in the league in which Hatta did not succeed in scoring any goals during the “first half.”

The two coaches tried to revitalize the attack in the second half, and Hatta coach Fabio Viviani brought on Doro Dabo instead of Jamal Maarif, while Al-Bataeh coach Mirel Radoye brought in Anatoly, Ahmed Khalil, Rashid Mahir, and Ismail Omar instead of De Oliveira, Ahmed Suleiman, Mohamed Ahmed, and Sekou Baba.

Edelson, defender of Al-Bataeh, received a red card, due to a dangerous play with Doro Dabo in the 84th minute.