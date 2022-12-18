The Supreme Committee to supervise the development of the Hatta region has begun preparing the general plan for the region, which includes setting a framework plan for the region, a plan for implementing initiatives that support development in the region, and preparing an urban design guide that is compatible with its mountainous nature. The development includes preparing designs for Hatta Beach, in implementation of the directives of His Highness His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Executive Council Ministers Minister of Finance.

The Supreme Committee began implementing express traffic solutions for roads and parking in tourist and vital sites and parks, in addition to providing joint and collective mobility solutions, by providing transport services, including express buses from the Emirate of Dubai to the Hatta region, rental of shared vehicles, and transportation centers for easy movement between sites. vital services in the region, electronic reservation service, electric scooters, in addition to the development of public facilities to serve visitors to the region.

The Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region, Mattar Al Tayer, said that the committee implemented the first phase of the bicycle and mountain bike track, with a length of 11.5 km, from the bus station to the Hatta Dam, and work is underway to establish bicycle paths inside The city has a length of six kilometers, and a mountain bike path will be added that connects transportation centers and the Valley Park, passing through the monuments, to Wadi Hub, with a length of 5.5 kilometers. An alternative to commuting to and from Wadi Hub and mountain trails.

He added that, in implementation of the leadership’s directives to provide opportunities for the people of Hatta and support them to participate in development, the committee approved a program to support farmers, by providing extension support, providing resources and marketing products, such as fertilizers, seeds and seedlings, and programs to train and qualify people to develop professional skills and crafts, and project management, to enable them to Exploiting investment opportunities in the region, in addition to planting more than 13 thousand trees from the local environment in different regions, and agriculture will cover part of the bicycle paths and roads. The Heritage Village area is being developed to highlight the culture, history and customs of the people of Hatta, and to enhance the cultural and historical value of the area by providing integrated services to residents and visitors.

Al Tayer explained that the initiatives being implemented include the establishment of a modern Hatta market in line with the nature of the region to display local products and farmers’ products in the market.

The Supreme Committee to supervise the development of the Hatta region has prepared the “Hatta .. Mountain Dubai” campaign, which includes a variety of initiatives and activities, to provide a unique tourism experience in Hatta, with the aim of making the region an attractive tourist destination, in conjunction with the “Dubai Destinations” campaign, and the “Dubai Destinations” campaign. The most beautiful winter in the world”, within the framework of the comprehensive plan to develop the Hatta region launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to improve the quality of life, develop services for the residents and visitors of the region, and enhance social, economic and educational capabilities, and promote the “Hatta .. Mountain Dubai” campaign. For dozens of diverse areas, between heritage and modern, which make it more attractive to tourists and those wishing to have a rest. The Hatta Dam is a natural reserve belonging to the Emirate of Dubai, and it includes a lake in addition to valleys, the most important of which is Wadi Al Qahfi.

The dam is also a destination for international sporting events, as it witnesses the Dubai International Cycling Tour, given that the dam is the arrival point for international international teams via a journey that departs from Dubai city center. Lake Hatta, nestled in the mountains, is a unique destination for kayaking, water biking and boating enthusiasts. The Hatta Heritage Village overlooks the two mountains of Al-Hajarin, as they were called in the past, and includes about 30 ancient buildings. The village was restored to become one of the distinguished landmarks of the city of Hatta, and it was opened in 2001, where the ancient heritage meets the present. In order for the village not to lose its heritage character, it was built in the manner of ancient villages using mountain stones, mud and palm trunks, and one of its most prominent features is the fort that houses the weapons used in the past. The heritage village in Hatta is like a living museum, which carries all the past and history of Hatta, which forms an integral part of the UAE, and there are many castles and forts still present on the Hatta mountains. The hill garden gained its name from its privileged location on the residential Hatta hill. The park is also a pivotal addition to the green area and entertainment areas in the Emirate of Dubai. Hatta enjoys a distinguished geographical location, surrounded by high mountains from all directions, and interspersed with valleys, the most famous of which are Wadi Al-Hatawi, Wadi Al-Majarra, Wadi Jema, and Wadi Hatta. There are dams in the region to conserve rainwater, the most famous of which is the Hatta Dam.

Relaxation and adventure

The city of Hatta, the most prominent mountain tourist destination in the UAE, is located 130 km southeast of the Emirate of Dubai, and its distinguished climate and picturesque geographical location high above the ground contributed to its transformation into a destination for tourists looking for rest and relaxation, and for adventurers who love mountain activities.

The “Hatta Beach” project aims to turn it into a tourist destination throughout the year, and extend the seasonal period to visit Hatta to include the summer season by creating an artificial lake with a beach, including a beach and investment spaces around the waterfront, and providing facilities, services, and tourist and recreational activities for recreation around the beach.

Underground water channels

The Hatta region is classified as one of the historical areas in the UAE, as it is considered one of the ancient cities, due to its history. The history of the region is estimated to date back to about 2,000 to 3,000 years ago. It was previously called the Two Stones, and it was famous for its historical, agricultural and commercial landmarks. It was mentioned in ancient Arab history books, such as the book “Dictionary of Countries” by Yaqut al-Hamawi, and Abu Ala’ al-Ma’ari mentioned it in his writings.

The area’s landmarks include towers named after individuals or locations, such as the Hatta South Tower and the Hatta North Tower, which are among the most famous towers in the region and still exist today. Among the forts there are two main forts, namely “Mountain Fort” and “Al-Hara Fort”. The last is the oldest.

The aflaj in the region are called the Dawoodi aflaj, in reference to the Prophet David, peace be upon him, and there are approximately seven aflaj, which are huge underground water channels, built for the purpose of regulating the direction of the sub-falaj, and they still exist until now.