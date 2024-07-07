Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Board of Directors of Hatta Club held its first meeting after the restructuring, headed by Mohammed Al-Badawi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and attended by the members.

The meeting began with extending thanks to Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the club’s president, for his precious trust, pledging to His Highness to exert maximum efforts to achieve the aspirations of His Highness and the club’s fans.

The Council also extended its thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and the honorable members of the Council for their unlimited support to Hatta Club in particular, and to all Dubai clubs in general. It also extended its sincere thanks to the former members of the club’s Board of Directors, headed by Ali Mohammed Obaid Al Badawi, for all the efforts they made to serve the club.

All members of the Board of Directors also stressed that this assignment to lead the club during the next phase requires everyone to work together and with a team spirit to advance the club and achieve the aspirations of its fans, in sports, culture and society.

The Board of Directors members were briefed on the club’s latest developments and preparations for the next stage, and a number of recommendations related to the first football team’s preparations were approved.