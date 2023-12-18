It was known in the past as “The Two Stones,” and today it stands as a witness to a historical era deeply rooted in history, as some historians trace its history back to more than 3,000 years ago, and it tells a story of distinction whose chapters combine the ancient heritage, the diversity of the natural environment, and the ambition towards a sustainable future.

The Hatta region, which has an area of ​​about 130 square kilometers and is located about 130 kilometers southeast of the Emirate of Dubai, has chosen to be in a constant race against the clock towards occupying the leading positions in global competitiveness indicators in various fields. It is also witnessing a development movement. Its comprehensive goal is to develop the various social, educational, environmental, economic and tourism sectors of this important part of the Emirate of Dubai, which constitutes one of the most important tourist destinations in the UAE.

The Commissioner-General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track and Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region, Mattar Al Tayer, confirms that work is being done with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance the capabilities of… Hatta and making it a model of sustainable development with the participation of the people of the region, and a tourist center that visitors visit throughout the year to enjoy the nature of the region.. And progress in implementing the projects of the second phase of the Hatta development plan is progressing according to the approved timetable, as these projects take into account the balance between achieving sustainability goals and advancing development efforts. Overall in the region.

The projects of the second phase of the Hatta development plan serve to transform it into a major tourist destination and a center of attraction for visitors from inside and outside the country, by paying attention to the investment spaces around the waterfront, and providing facilities, services, and tourist and recreational activities, including the construction of a 5.4 km long cable car to transport tourists from the Al Sadd area to Umm Al Nusour Peak, which is the highest mountain peak in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the “Hatta Beach” project, which will provide a new experience in the region, in addition to building hotels and health resorts with designs that take into account the nature and environment of the region, which will serve to stimulate tourism in Hatta.

Al Tayer added: “The importance of Hatta is evident from the great care taken by the wise leadership of this vital region, with all its qualifications that strongly recommend it to be a global model for preserving heritage, celebrating the natural environment, and striving to achieve the highest levels of sustainability… This status is also evident from The wise leadership of the Emirate of Dubai is keen to follow up on the details of the steps to develop Hatta on various development axes, whether economic, cultural, social or environmental.”

The Hatta region occupies a large part of the attention and care of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which is evident in His Highness’ adoption in October of 2021 of the comprehensive plan for the development of Hatta, as one of the axes of the “Plan “Urban Dubai 2040”, which aims to bring about a comprehensive development renaissance in all regions of the emirate, develop infrastructure and implement a package of development projects and initiatives for the next twenty years, as the beginning of a new phase in strengthening Hatta’s role in achieving the great goal set by His Highness for Dubai to be the best city in the world to live in. Work and visit.

This comprehensive plan took into account the focus on preserving the nature of Hatta, increasing its tourism competitiveness, and giving the private sector a major role in its development while providing opportunities for, supporting and encouraging local national projects for the people of the region, especially those related to the tourism movement, and stimulating entrepreneurship in accordance with specific controls that ensure the preservation of the geographical and heritage character. The distinctive environment of this area, whose history is estimated at more than 3,000 years, makes it one of the oldest historical areas in the United Arab Emirates.

Last February, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to follow up on the progress of work in implementing the plan, as he visited His Highness, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed. Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Hatta Region, to monitor the progress achieved in the region’s development projects and initiatives, numbering 14 projects and initiatives.

During the visit, which included several parts of Hatta, His Highness approved the second phase of the projects being implemented this year, numbering 22 projects and initiatives. As part of His Highness’s keenness to motivate young people, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during his visit to Hatta, honored 87 graduates of the accredited professional diploma programs for “commercial” and “agricultural” entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of these two economic activities for the future. Development in Hatta, and Dubai in general, as this requires the graduation of specialized national cadres capable of pioneering development efforts in these two economic tracks.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, had issued Council Resolution No. (3) of 2022 in January of the same year, forming the “Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region,” headed by the Commissioner-General. For the path of infrastructure, urban planning and quality of life in Dubai, with the aim of improving the services and businesses provided within its geographical scope, in proportion to its environmental and historical value and the natural and archaeological sites it contains.

The Hatta development plan is distinguished by its comprehensiveness, as it addresses many axes, starting with developing a framework plan for the region, preparing and implementing traffic solutions, and providing transportation services that serve the region in general and facilitate access to tourist and vital sites there, through the establishment of an 11.5 km bicycle path and the maintenance of mountain paths along the length. 50 km, in addition to linking bicycle paths with the main and tourist sites, in addition to a program to support farmers from the people of the region, and planting more than 13 thousand trees from the local environment throughout Hatta, with the development of the Hatta Heritage Village and heritage sites to highlight the culture, history and customs of the people of Hatta, In addition to the construction of Lim Lake, and many other ambitious projects that reflect the extent of interest in this region and its position at the forefront of the development plans of the Emirate of Dubai.

Hatta combines many elements that make it closer to a natural painting in which the heritage with its historical evidence embraces the picturesque natural landscape of the region, which is distinguished by mountains, lakes and valleys, making this unique combination one of the most popular areas to visit.

The Hatta region is witnessing many efforts aimed at enhancing its levels of environmental sustainability through many projects and initiatives that are consistent with the pioneering role of the UAE as a leading global power in this field, which was confirmed by the historic “UAE Agreement” for climate action, which was reached at the conclusion of One of the most important global events ever hosted by the UAE is the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in which world leaders gathered on the grounds of Expo City Dubai, and its work was officially concluded with the adoption of this agreement, which constitutes an important and even decisive turning point. In determining the fate of planet Earth, addressing the repercussions of climate change and reducing its negative effects on the future of the world.

The Dubai Media Council launched the “Shatana in Hatta” festival a few days ago, and at the beginning of the third edition of the “#Dubai_Destinations” initiative, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and within the new winter season. For the initiative, it emphasizes the distinguished position that this region enjoys with all the characteristics it holds that have made it one of the areas visited by visitors from various parts of the country. Moreover, tourists coming to Dubai from various parts of the world are also keen to visit it, especially during the winter season.

The Hatta region is a witness to the efforts of the state and the Emirate of Dubai in the field of sustainability, as efforts are combined within the framework of the comprehensive development plan to make it an important chapter in the sustainability saga that the UAE continues to write with the ink of hard work that crowned the impressive success of the Conference of the Parties in a new historical achievement for the UAE. It deserves to be a partner in creating a sustainable and secure future for the world.

The Hatta hydroelectric station project, using stored hydropower technology, represents one of the promising projects being implemented by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, with a production capacity that will reach 250 megawatts, a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatts/hour, and a lifespan of up to 80 years, with capital investments estimated at approximately one billion and 420 million dirhams. It is expected to start operating in 2024.

It is considered the first station of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region, and is a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to develop the infrastructure of Dubai and its various regions according to the highest standards of sustainability, to consolidate Dubai’s position as the capital of the green economy, and a major and sustainable global destination for living, working and visiting.

In 2019, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority achieved a global breakthrough in Dubai obtaining the global platinum classification for cities – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, according to the World Cities classification from the US Green Building Council, making it the first city in the Middle East and North Africa region to obtain this classification. Prestigious certificate. Among the green buildings that received the Authority’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating is Al Rayyan Mosque, built in the Hatta area, which is the first mosque in the world to receive the platinum rating for green buildings.

The number of natural reserves in Dubai reaches eight, the most important of which is the Hatta Mountain Reserve, whose environment adjacent to two water dams in the reserve provides a safe haven for many rare animal and plant species, while the reserve is home to the largest group of endangered “Arabian Tahr” animals in the Emirates. . The reserve is distinguished by its rocky mountainous nature, pure air and diverse fungal environment.

“Hill Park” is considered a green lung for Dubai and the Hatta region in particular, as its area exceeds 63 thousand square meters, and it gained its name from its distinguished location on top of Hatta Hill. It is one of the parks with a special character due to its terrain, height, and diversity of its environment, and it represents an important addition to the green area and entertainment areas. In the Emirate of Dubai.

Sustainable waterfalls

The “Sustainable Hatta Falls” project, which is being implemented by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority at a cost of about 46 million dirhams, is one of the evidences of those efforts aimed at enhancing the concept and practices of sustainability in Hatta, and creating the necessary infrastructure for that, in accordance with the best international standards and practices, as the project aims to Creating a sustainable natural environment, in addition to developing the area and enhancing its attractiveness as recreational spaces and tourist areas.

22 projects within the second phase contribute to transforming Hatta into a year-round tourist destination.

. Sustainable waterfalls, a mountain cable car, a beach, hotels and resorts are among new projects that will ensure a unique visit experience to Hatta.