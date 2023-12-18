It was known in the past as “The Two Stones,” and today it stands as a witness to a historical era deeply rooted in history, as some historians trace its history back to more than 3,000 years ago, and it tells a story of distinction whose chapters combine the deep heritage, the diversity of the natural environment, and ambition toward a sustainable future.

The Hatta region, which has an area of ​​about 130 square kilometers and is located about 130 kilometers southeast of the Emirate of Dubai, which has chosen to be in a constant race against the clock towards assuming leading positions in global competitiveness indicators in various fields, is also witnessing a comprehensive development movement. Its goal is to develop the various social, educational, environmental, economic and tourism sectors of this important part of the Emirate of Dubai, which constitutes one of the most important tourist destinations in the UAE.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region, confirms that work is being done with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to enhance The capabilities of Hatta and making it a model of sustainable development with the participation of the people of the region and a tourist center that visitors visit throughout the year to enjoy the nature of the region. And progress in implementing the projects of the second phase of the Hatta development plan is progressing according to the approved timetable, as these projects take into account the balance between achieving sustainability goals and advancing comprehensive development efforts. In the region.

The projects of the second phase of the Hatta development plan serve to transform it into a major tourist destination and attraction center for visitors from inside and outside the country, by paying attention to the investment spaces around the waterfront, and providing facilities, services, and tourist and recreational activities, including the construction of a 5.4 km long cable car to transport tourists from the dam area to the summit. Umm Al Nusour, which is the highest mountain peak in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the “Hatta Beach” project, which will provide a new experience in the region, in addition to building hotels and health resorts with designs that take into account the nature and environment of the region, in a way that will serve to stimulate tourism in Hatta.

His Excellency Al Tayer adds: “The importance of Hatta is evident from the great care taken by the wise leadership of this vital region, with all its qualifications, that strongly recommend it to be a global model for preserving heritage, celebrating the natural environment, and striving to achieve the highest levels of sustainability… as well.” This status is evident from the keenness of the wise leadership of the Emirate of Dubai to follow up on the details of the steps to develop Hatta on various development axes, whether economic, cultural, social or environmental.”

Comprehensive plan

The Hatta region occupies a large part of the attention and care of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, which is evident in His Highness’s adoption in October of 2021 of the comprehensive plan for the development of Hatta, as one of the axes of the “Plan Urban Dubai 2040, which aims to bring about a comprehensive development renaissance in all regions of the emirate, develop infrastructure and implement a package of development projects and initiatives for the next twenty years, the beginning of a new phase in strengthening Hatta’s role in achieving the great goal set by His Highness that Dubai be the best city in the world to live in. Work and visit.

This comprehensive plan took into account the focus on preserving the nature of Hatta, increasing its tourism competitiveness, and giving the private sector a major role in its development while providing opportunities for, supporting and encouraging local national projects for the people of the region, especially those related to the tourism movement, and stimulating entrepreneurship in accordance with specific controls that ensure the preservation of the geographical and heritage character. The distinctive environment of this area, whose history is estimated at more than 3,000 years, makes it one of the oldest historical areas in the United Arab Emirates.

tracking

Last February, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to follow up on the progress of work in implementing the plan, as he visited His Highness, accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Hatta Region, to monitor the progress achieved in the region’s development projects and initiatives, numbering 14 projects and initiatives.

During the visit, which included several parts of Hatta, His Highness approved the second phase of the projects being implemented this year, numbering 22 projects and initiatives. Within the framework of His Highness’s keenness to motivate young people, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored during his visit to Hatta the graduates of the two accredited professional diploma programmes. For “commercial” and “agricultural” entrepreneurship, numbering 87 graduates from its residents, emphasizing the importance of these two economic activities for the future development of Hatta, and Dubai in general, as this requires the graduation of specialized national cadres capable of leading development efforts in these two economic tracks.

Higher committee

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, had issued Council Resolution No. (3) of 2022 in January of the same year, forming the “Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region,” headed by the General Commissioner of the Path. Infrastructure, urban planning and quality of life in Dubai, with the aim of improving the services and businesses provided within its geographical scope, in a manner commensurate with its environmental and historical value and the natural and archaeological sites it contains.

The Hatta development plan is distinguished by its comprehensiveness, as it addresses many axes, starting with developing a framework plan for the region, preparing and implementing traffic solutions, and providing transportation services that serve the region in general and facilitate access to tourist and vital sites there, through the establishment of an 11.5 km long bicycle path and the maintenance of 50 km long mountain paths. km, in addition to linking bicycle paths with the main and tourist sites, in addition to a program to support farmers from the people of the region, and planting more than 13 thousand trees from the local environment in Hatta, while developing the Hatta Heritage Village and heritage sites to highlight the culture, history and customs of the people of Hatta, in addition to establishing Lim Lake, and many other ambitious projects that reflect the extent of interest in this region and its position at the forefront of the development plans of the Emirate of Dubai.

Hatta combines many elements that make it closer to a natural painting in which the heritage with its historical evidence embraces the picturesque natural landscape of the region, which is distinguished by mountains, lakes and valleys, making this unique combination one of the most popular areas to visit.

Hatta and sustainability goals

The Hatta region is witnessing many efforts aimed at enhancing its levels of environmental sustainability through many projects and initiatives that are consistent with the pioneering role of the UAE as a leading global power in this field, which was confirmed by the historic “UAE Agreement” for climate action, which was reached at the end of the year. One of the most important global events ever hosted by the UAE is the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in which world leaders met on the grounds of Expo City Dubai and officially concluded its work with the adoption of this agreement, which constitutes an important and even decisive turning point in Determine the fate of planet Earth, address the repercussions of climate change, and limit its negative impacts on the future of the world.

“Our winter in Hatta”

The Dubai Media Council launched the “Shatana in Hatta” festival a few days ago and at the beginning of the third edition of the “#Dubai_Destinations” initiative and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and within the initiative’s new winter season. To emphasize the distinguished status enjoyed by this region with all the features it holds, which has made it one of the areas visited by visitors from various parts of the country. Moreover, tourists coming to Dubai from various parts of the world are also keen to visit it, especially during the winter season.

The Hatta region is a witness to the efforts of the country and the Emirate of Dubai in the field of sustainability, as efforts are combined within the framework of the comprehensive development plan to make it an important chapter in the sustainability saga that the UAE continues to write with an ink of hard work that directs the impressive success of the Conference of the Parties to a new historical achievement for the UAE, she stressed. It deserves to be a partner in creating a sustainable and secure future for the world.

Leading energy solutions

The Hatta hydroelectric station project, using stored hydropower technology, represents one of the promising projects being implemented by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, with a production capacity that will reach 250 megawatts, a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatts/hour, and a lifespan of up to 80 years, with capital investments estimated at about one billion and 420 million dirhams. It is expected that Start operating in 2024.

The first station of its kind in the Arabian Gulf region, it is a translation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to develop the infrastructure of Dubai and its various regions according to the highest standards of sustainability, to consolidate Dubai’s position as the capital of the green economy, and a major global and sustainable destination for living, working and visiting.

Sustainable waterfalls

The “Sustainable Hatta Falls” project, which is being implemented by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority at a cost of about 46 million dirhams, is one of the evidences of those efforts aimed at enhancing the concept and practices of sustainability in Hatta and creating the necessary infrastructure for that, in accordance with the best international standards and practices. The project aims to create A sustainable natural environment, in addition to developing the area and enhancing its attractiveness as recreational spaces and tourist areas.

Al Rayyan Mosque

In 2019, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) achieved a global first, with Dubai obtaining the global platinum classification for cities – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, according to the World Cities classification from the US Green Building Council, making it the first city in the Middle East and North Africa region to obtain this certification. Among the prestigious green buildings that have received the Authority’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) rating is Al Rayyan Mosque, built in the Hatta area. It is the first mosque in the world to receive the platinum rating for green buildings. It extends over an area of ​​1,050 square meters and can accommodate about 600 people. Serum. The parking area on the mosque campus, which opened in 2021 and took 12 months to build, has been equipped with charging stations for electric cars. The water used for ablution is reused for the purpose of irrigating green areas, and the ventilation and cooling devices in the mosque contribute to reducing the percentage of energy consumption. The design of the mosque and the use of solar panels also contribute to reducing the percentage of energy used by 25%.

Hatta Mountain Reserve

Reserves are considered one of the most important guarantees for preserving the natural environment and receive great attention from the wise leadership in the UAE, as the number of natural reserves in Dubai reaches 8, the most important of which is the Hatta Mountain Reserve, whose environment adjacent to two water dams in the reserve provides a safe haven for many. Of rare animal and plant species, the reserve is home to the largest group of endangered Arabian Tahr animals in the Emirates. The reserve is distinguished by its rocky mountainous nature, pure air and diverse fungal environment. The reserve provides the opportunity to observe wildlife, and the opportunity to wander through the winding valleys in the foothills of the mountains near the border with Oman, to explore the unique and varied terrain between areas of sand and rocks, or to travel on a mountain bike on winding paths between hills, valleys and farms with clear instructions for beginners and experienced riders.

Hill Garden

“Hill Park” is a green lung for Dubai and the Hatta region in particular, as its area exceeds 63 thousand square meters. It gained its name from its distinguished location on top of Hatta Hill. It is one of the parks with a special character due to its topography, height, and diversity of its environment. It represents an important addition to the green area and entertainment areas in the emirate. Dubai.

Hatta remains one of the most worthy areas to visit, with all its rich cultural, civilizational and environmental heritage, and the various service facilities and many options it offers to visitors, whether individuals or families, to enjoy distinguished times in a picturesque natural environment that provides comfort and distances people from the pressures of the responsibilities of daily life.