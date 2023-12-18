Dubai (Etihad)

“Hatta”… was known in the past as “Al-Hajrain”, and today it stands as a witness to a historical era deeply rooted in history, as some historians trace its history back to more than 3,000 years ago, and it tells a story of distinction whose chapters combine the deep heritage, the diversity of the natural environment, and the ambition towards… Sustainable future.

The Hatta area, which has an area of ​​about 130 square kilometers and is located about 130 kilometers southeast of the Emirate of Dubai, is witnessing a comprehensive development movement aimed at developing the various social, educational, environmental, economic and tourism sectors of this important part of the emirate, which constitutes one of the most important tourist destinations. In the UAE.

Tourist destination

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General of the Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Quality of Life Track, Chairman of the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region, confirms that work is being carried out under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to Strengthening the capabilities of Hatta and making it a model of sustainable development with the participation of the people of the region and a tourist center that visitors visit throughout the year to enjoy the nature of the region. He explained that progress in implementing the projects of the second phase of the Hatta development plan is progressing according to the approved timetable, as these projects take into account the balance between achieving sustainability goals and advancing efforts. Comprehensive development in the region.

The projects of the second phase of the Hatta development plan serve to transform it into a major tourist destination and a center of attraction for visitors from inside and outside the country, by paying attention to the investment spaces around the waterfront, and providing facilities, services, and tourist and entertainment activities, including the construction of a 5.4 km long cable car to transport tourists from the Al Sadd area to Umm Al Nusour Peak, which is the highest mountain peak in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to the “Hatta Beach” project, which will provide a new experience in the region, in addition to building hotels and health resorts with designs that take into account the nature and environment of the region, in a way that serves the revitalization of tourism in Hatta, as one of the axes of the “Plan.” “Urban Dubai 2040”, which aims to bring about a comprehensive development renaissance in all regions of the emirate, develop infrastructure and implement a package of development projects and initiatives for the next twenty years, the beginning of a new phase in strengthening Hatta’s role in achieving the great goal set by His Highness that Dubai be the best city in the world to live in. Work and visit.

His Excellency Al Tayer adds, saying: “The importance of Hatta is evident through the great care taken by the wise leadership in this vital region, with all its qualifications that strongly recommend it to be a global model for preserving heritage, celebrating the natural environment, and striving to achieve the highest levels of sustainability, with details being followed up.” Development steps on various development axes, whether economic, cultural, social or environmental.”

Sustainability goals

The Hatta region is witnessing many efforts aimed at enhancing levels of environmental sustainability, through many projects and initiatives that are consistent with the pioneering role of the UAE as a leading global power in this field, which was confirmed by the historic “UAE Agreement” for climate action, which was reached at the conclusion of One of the most important global events ever hosted by the UAE is the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), in which world leaders met on the grounds of Expo City Dubai and officially concluded its work with the adoption of this agreement, which constitutes an important turning point. It is even decisive in determining the fate of planet Earth, addressing the repercussions of climate change and reducing its negative effects on the future of the world.

“Our winter in Hatta”

The Dubai Media Council launched the “Shatana in Hatta” festival a few days ago, and at the beginning of the third edition of the “#Dubai_Destinations” initiative, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and within the winter season. This is new to the initiative, to emphasize the distinguished position that this region enjoys with all the characteristics it holds that have made it one of the areas visited by visitors from various parts of the country, and it is also keen to be visited by tourists coming to Dubai from various parts of the world, especially during the winter season.

The Hatta region is a witness to the efforts of the country and the Emirate of Dubai in the field of sustainability, as efforts are combined within the framework of the comprehensive development plan to make it an important chapter in the sustainability saga that the UAE continues to write with an ink of hard work that directs the impressive success of the Conference of the Parties in a new historic achievement for the UAE. It deserves to be a partner in creating a sustainable and secure future for the world.

Hatta Mountain Reserve

The reserves are considered one of the most important guarantees for preserving the natural environment, and they receive great attention from the wise leadership in the UAE, as the number of natural reserves in Dubai reaches 8, the most important of which is the “Hatta Mountain Reserve”, which provides its environment adjacent to two water dams in the reserve. A safe haven for many rare animal and plant species, while the reserve is home to the largest group of endangered “Arabian Tahr” animals in the Emirates.

The reserve is also distinguished by its rocky mountainous nature, its pure air, and its diverse wildlife environment. It provides the opportunity to observe wildlife, and the opportunity to wander through the winding valleys in the foothills of the mountains near the border with Oman, to explore the unique diverse terrain between sandy areas and rocks, or to travel on a mountain bike on winding paths. Between hills, valleys and farms with clear guidance for beginners and experienced riders.

“Hill Garden”

It is a green lung for Dubai and the Hatta region in particular, as its area exceeds 63 thousand square meters, and it gained its name from its distinguished location on top of Hatta Hill. It is one of the parks with a special character due to its terrain, height, and diversity of its environment, and it represents an important addition to the green area and entertainment areas in the Emirate of Dubai.

Hatta remains one of the most worthy areas to visit, with all its rich cultural, civilizational and environmental heritage, and the various service facilities and many options it offers to visitors, including individuals and families, to enjoy excellent times, amidst a picturesque natural environment that provides comfort and distances people from the pressures of the responsibilities of daily life.