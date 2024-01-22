The Hatta region is witnessing a large-scale development movement on various economic, cultural and social levels, within the framework of the comprehensive development process of the Emirate of Dubai and within the ambitious goals set by the wise leadership for the future of Dubai, which were documented in both “Dubai Economic Agenda D33” and “Dubai Social Agenda 33”. “Dubai Urban Plan 2040”, which are the frameworks that have been formulated to collectively form a comprehensive and integrated development path for the next ten years.

Hatta has many elements of excellence that give it advanced competitive frontiers, whether in terms of its cultural heritage and its heritage landmarks that reflect important features of the history and culture of the UAE, or in its natural environment, which is formed by mountains, valleys, plains, and the charming natural landscapes it contains. The historical, cultural and environmental resources make Hatta a high-level tourist, investment and cultural attraction.

Despite the calm and tranquil rhythm of life surrounded by this mountainous environment and the captivating nature rich in its biological diversity, we cannot miss the bigger picture and the features of the economic gains that this region can reap from all its unique elements of distinction, which is what it relies on. The Government of Dubai in the “Comprehensive Development Plan for the Hatta Region”, which was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in the last quarter of the year 2021, and work continues to achieve its goals and what is included in the projects that serve The people of Hatta meet their needs, focusing on four strategic axes: quality of life, tourism, sports and activities, and sustainability.

At a time when our wise leadership has high hopes for the youth and pays clear attention to increasing the scope of their participation in strengthening the foundations of a strong, diversified and sustainable economy, the role of the youth comes as an important pillar of leadership of this great development effort that Dubai in general, and the Hatta region in particular, is witnessing. Believing in the innovation and creativity capabilities of young people, which are among the most important requirements for building an advanced economic system that keeps pace with Dubai’s aspirations for future leadership and its ambition to reach higher levels of excellence and reach an advanced global rank as one of the three most important and best economic cities in the world by the year 2030.

Council of merchants

Based on this firm conviction in the capabilities of young people and the keenness to give them all the necessary opportunities to prove themselves and confirm their positive participation in building a promising and diversified economic future, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, approved the formation of the “Hatta Merchants Council” in April. From 2022, it falls under the umbrella of the Dubai Chamber, to support the upcoming economic opportunities for Hatta and involve its youth in establishing and managing development and tourism projects and accelerating its growth.

Mana Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Hatta Merchants Council, explains that the Council represents a link between the merchants in Hatta and government agencies to develop the entrepreneurship system, support Hatta merchants, introduce their success stories, and create a stimulating environment that helps them exchange ideas, expertise, and successful experiences, share resources, and encourage the entrepreneurial thought of youth to contribute positively to Developing economic, tourism and commercial activities for the Hatta region and then for Dubai in general.

Al Kaabi points out the growing awareness among young people in the Hatta region of the importance of the entrepreneurship sector, which is evident in the increase in the number of emerging projects in the region to more than 100 projects currently, and the numbers are increasing through the existing cooperation between the Hatta Merchants Council and the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development. affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, pointing out that the Council focuses on the categories of merchants and young entrepreneurs, companies and commercial projects, productive families and home projects, farmers, homeowners and livestock breeders.

Project development

The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development also participates in building the entrepreneurship community in the Hatta region, and achieving the goals of this comprehensive vision for a future economy based on creative ideas and benefiting from the elements of excellence that are unique to Hatta.

The forms of support provided by the Foundation vary, starting from organizing educational programs in the field of entrepreneurship and establishing small and medium enterprises, workshops, courses and specialized programs to train young people and help them succeed in this field, all the way to facilitating procedures in issuing business licenses, which makes it easier for young people to engage in tourism fields. Commercial and economic activities in general.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, affiliated with the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, works, through these efforts, to implement the directives of the wise leadership to instill confidence in young people in Hatta, enhance their ability to make their own business ideas successful, hone their skills and enable them to adopt new creative methods that return Benefiting their projects and society.

His Excellency Abdul Baset Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, confirms that the Foundation’s support for entrepreneurial talents in Hatta enhances the integration of local talents into key sectors and contributes to confirming their participation in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Al Janahi points out the importance of the integrated plan aimed at enabling young entrepreneurs to present their ideas and establish and launch projects with real economic feasibility, while the Foundation supports entrepreneurs and emerging Emirati companies by providing various aspects of support that enable them to advance their emerging projects to advanced levels.

Educating and training

The Foundation organized an accredited professional diploma for entrepreneurship in the “commercial” and “agricultural” fields, as they are economic activities closely related to the Hatta region, in which more than 100 citizens participated, managing more than 50 projects. The Foundation is also concerned with training and qualifying the youth of Hatta to enable those who wish to enter the field of entrepreneurship, whether by starting their own projects or expanding the scope of existing ones. It organized training courses and specialized programs during which it provided a lot of advice, guidance and useful information to entrepreneurs from the people of Hatta, including: This included organizing 19 workshops attended by more than 400 participants, while two specialized programs were organized, in addition to organizing many training courses targeting entrepreneurs and focusing on creative thinking in entrepreneurship, creativity-based management, and e-commerce, with the aim of developing the trainees’ skills and honing their skills.

The role of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development is not limited to providing specialized advice and guidance in the field of entrepreneurship, but it is also keen to provide financing for a number of economically viable projects that represent a new addition to Hatta’s economic capabilities, to enable it to launch and expand. It also always welcomes the provision of Financial support for projects that add value to the Hatta region and its people, as it encourages citizen entrepreneurs to access them and apply for financing.

Proudly from Dubai in Hatta

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Government Media Office, and in cooperation with the Supreme Committee for Supervising the Development of the Hatta Region, organized the “Shatana in Hatta” festival during the period from December 15 to 30. The past was part of the winter season of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign, which included many diverse events with the aim of highlighting the features that are unique to Hatta as a distinguished tourist destination. Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Dubai Government Media Office, in partnership with the Supreme Committee to Supervise the Development of the Hatta Region, was keen to include a group of emerging projects from members of the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative in the festival activities, which concluded on December 31st.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, expressed her pride in the success achieved by the festival, which attracted large numbers of visitors, as well as the success of the “Proudly from Dubai Market” event within the festival, which included more than 30 projects ranging from restaurants, cafes, and local products, a large part of which is due to the pioneers. Businesses from the people of the Hatta region, in cooperation with the Hatta Merchants Council and the Dubai Community Development Authority.

Al Suwaidi explained that the idea of ​​organizing this market came within the framework of the message of the “Proudly from Dubai” initiative, which was launched by “Brand Dubai” with the aim of encouraging entrepreneurs and giving their projects more media exposure to publicize the various services and products they provide, and thus expanding their circle of customers.

Success stories

The successes of entrepreneurs in Hatta are many and come within a variety of sectors ranging from tourism, hospitality, entertainment, agriculture, food products, food, fitness centers and many others.

The Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, represented by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development, signed a cooperation agreement with the Community Development Authority with the aim of developing the Tas’heel Center for Entrepreneurship and supporting Hatta youth projects within the “Hatta Community Centre”. The Tas’heel Center for Entrepreneurship and Supporting Hatta Youth Projects was established in “Hatta Community Center” to enable young residents of Hatta to start their projects and move on to their success, while benefiting from the services of the smart institution on the ground floor of the Hatta Community Center to issue exempt commercial licenses, which include start-up licenses through the Invest in Dubai platform, and are also available at the center. Multi-use halls and a meeting room as a center for entrepreneurs, in addition to providing a gaming hall on the ground floor of the center for specialized exhibitions, and other various aspects of support.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development contributed to recording success stories for male and female citizens through the financial and technical support it provided to them. There are examples from the people of Hatta that bear witness to this, as they were able to start their own projects and achieved exceptional results, and the fields in which they worked varied to include the sector. Construction and contracting, blacksmithing and carpentry, aluminum products, foodstuffs, tourism and entertainment establishments, productive farms, holiday homes and hotels, restaurants and cafes, fitness centres, services, home projects and others.

The Hatta Mountain Apiaries project (Al-Duror Honey and Dates) is one of the successful models of entrepreneurship projects that utilize the natural capabilities and features of the place with its unique nature surrounded by mountains, where the types of honey produced by mountain bees are among the best types of honey. Al-Doror Honey and Dates Apiary includes more than 3,000 beehives, with a production capacity of more than 20 tons of honey per year.

Hatta Kayak is a company that has been able to achieve remarkable success by providing a diverse package of services that focus on tourism and community activities. The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development supported the company in obtaining the necessary operational approvals and business licensing, and this project contributed to supporting local economic and community development.

The “Tanoor” project, a restaurant that serves local dishes, has also achieved great success and expanded its business, as the restaurant serves its customers in a distinctive atmosphere that highlights the local culture.

The opportunities are diverse and increasing in number in light of the great interest paid by the wise leadership to Hatta as a destination that possesses the characteristics that qualify it to be a major tourism and economic center in the UAE and even the region, a fact that is reinforced by the comprehensive development plan for the Hatta region, emanating from the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. As well as the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which focuses among its priorities on providing a global climate for doing business and sustainability, within an ideal business environment for investors and entrepreneurs, in addition to targeting the “Dubai Traders” project, which was included in the agenda to highlight and empower the new generation of Dubai traders in various key sectors such as Industry, sustainability, digital economy and innovation, and supporting the expansion of their businesses globally, confirming Dubai’s position as a starting point for those with great ambitions to go global.