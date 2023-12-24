Dubai’s topping of the lists of the world’s favorite tourist destinations and the indicators issued by the major websites and major international institutions specialized in the field of travel and tourism did not come out of nowhere, but it is the result of a vision that created the recipe for success with a combination of hard work, sound planning, and conscious use of the natural ingredients that God Almighty endowed this city with. It has become the focus of world attention for its achievements and its development as a major center for the economy, tourism, trade, technology and industry of the future.

A few days ago, the index of the top 100 cities as global tourist destinations 2023, issued by the British “Euromonitor International” organization specializing in market research, was issued. It gave Dubai the lead in the Middle East and North Africa region, and second place in the world, ahead of major international cities with a long history and rich history. In the tourism field. Dubai was also crowned the best global destination in the Travelers' Choice Awards 2023 from Trip Advisor for the second year in a row… and the list goes on.

There are many elements of attraction in Dubai, between what is natural and what is man-made, so that these elements combine to confirm the status of this vibrant city and its attractiveness to visitors, whether from different parts of the country, or from countries in the region, as well as from around the world, to enjoy a unique visiting experience for every visitor, To leave with unforgettable memories.

Hatta is one of the most important tourist attractions in the Emirate of Dubai, and is characterized by its captivating mountainous nature that attracts visitors from nature and adventure lovers from around the world, due to its combination of the splendor of the natural natural environment and the authenticity of the heritage, including the ancient historical evidence it contains. Some historians date the history of this part of the country back to more than 3,000 years ago.

The attractions of Hatta are diverse, which was known in the past as “Al-Hajrain” because it is located between two high mountains, and is famous for its historical castles, farms, and falaj. With these components, the type of visitors who come to it from everywhere is also diverse, ranging from sports enthusiasts, adventure lovers, and those looking for rest and relaxation in the lap of nature away from… The hustle and responsibilities of everyday life. The third winter season of the “#Dubai_Destinations” campaign has begun, which was launched a few days ago under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, to organize the first edition of the #Shatana_in_Hatta festival, in cooperation with Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Media Office. The Government of Dubai and the Supreme Committee for Supervising the Development of the Hatta Region, which includes a group of diverse events and entertainment and sports experiences from 15 to 31 December, with the aim of shedding more light on the many advantages and attractions that this region has, as “Dubai Destinations” aims » To provide information to citizens, residents and visitors that will enable them to start a unique winter vacation in various regions of the emirate.

Growing position

Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Helal Saeed Al Marri, stressed that the growing position of Hatta as a leading destination for environmental and cultural tourism, as well as for adventure tourism, reflects Dubai’s commitment to providing unique experiences for its residents as well as for its visitors from around the world.

He said: “In light of the conscious strategy and careful planning that is being conducted under the guidance and follow-up of the wise leadership in Dubai, the Hatta region is concerned with the concepts and practices of sustainable tourism, especially with the continued development efforts witnessed by this vital region, as part of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, to consolidate Hatta’s position among the most important regions. Attractions in Dubai. The Hatta region is a testament to our commitment to developing sustainable, responsible and diversified tourism.”

historical landmarks

The “Hatta Heritage Village” is considered one of the most prominent historical places in Dubai and the UAE in general, as it showcases the ancient model of village life, providing the visitor with an image that mimics the ancient reality through the models, documents, sculptures, and handicrafts it contains. The village was opened in 2001 to revive Dubai's heritage through traditional huts and buildings that the city had in the past.

Among the important historical landmarks is the Hatta Fort, which was built in 1896 and is considered one of the most important archaeological monuments in the UAE. It includes an internal courtyard and an 11-meter-high watchtower. Natural materials such as mountain rocks and mud bricks were used in building the fort, while palm fronds and trunks were used in the roof that covers it. It was restored in 1995.

Hatta includes many important historical landmarks, including the Al Sharia Mosque, located in the Al Sharia heritage area. It was built about 200 years ago and has undergone modern restoration operations as part of efforts to develop the tourism capabilities of the Hatta region. The Sharia area is also considered one of the main heritage areas in this region, as it includes a historical falaj called the Sharia falaj, the water of which is used to irrigate the area’s farms.

Farms and gardens

Green areas are also important attractions in Hatta, including the palm tree farm, which is located a short distance from the heritage village. Visitors enjoy wandering around this farm and enjoying the feeling of calm and tranquility it gives the visitor. The visitor can also enjoy viewing the falaj (irrigation systems used in ancient times) and their uniqueness, as they extend for kilometers underground before appearing on the surface.

Visiting “Hill Park” is one of the recommended activities for visitors to Hatta, especially for those who love going to green areas and open atmosphere. It was built in 2004, and is famous for being a destination for lovers of picnics and barbecuing in the open air. It is distinguished by its height above the ground as it was built on a hill, which is the reason for its Giving it this name.

Sports tourism

Sports tourism constitutes an important part of the tourism system in the Hatta region. An example of this is the “Spartan Hatta” race, which is one of the most difficult endurance races in the world. In November of this year, the race witnessed the participation of more than 3,500 male and female athletes of various nationalities, ages and abilities. Physical fitness, including 900 competitors from outside the country, where the race took place between the mountains and valleys of Hatta, with a large attendance of more than 5,000 followers of the race organized by the Dubai Sports Council, as part of the activities organized by the Council within the framework of a comprehensive strategy to enhance the position of this region as a model destination for adventure tourism and challenge tournaments. As part of the comprehensive development plan for the region to enhance its attractiveness as a model tourist and sports destination, in light of the natural resources it possesses, which also serves to consolidate Dubai’s position as the best city to live, work and visit in the world.

The race also came in line with efforts to develop the sports infrastructure in Hatta, which is now witnessing the organization of many local and international sporting events, making the Hatta region a distinguished sports destination in the country and the region.

Challenge and adventure

There are a variety of activities that lovers of thrills and adventure sports can practice in Hatta, which is provided by the mountainous nature of the place, with its highlands, valleys and lakes. Among these sports is horse riding, which visitors of all ages can enjoy among the mountains of the region, to wander between the mountains and valleys and learn about the nature of… Region.

The mountain hiking trails that have been prepared and paved for fans of this sport also constitute an element of attraction for visitors who love this sport, and give the visitor the opportunity to enjoy up close the wonderful mountainous nature that characterizes Hatta, as these trails extend to more than 32 kilometers, making it the longest of its kind in the country. Emirates, which gives visitors a unique opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the mountains and foothills of this region up close.

The Hatta Mountain Bike Track, with a length of 52 kilometers, provides enthusiasts of this sport with an exciting experience in the embrace of the Hatta Mountains. The track includes various paths suitable for all ages and levels, from beginners, experienced and professionals. It also includes the first facility of its kind in the UAE for training beginners in cycling. It also allows renting or purchasing a range of mountain bike accessories. Cycling in Hatta is a popular experience for adventure lovers and those looking for a challenging atmosphere in a natural environment rich in diversity.

Bee garden

The “Bee Garden” is one of the important attractions in the Hatta region, which is famous for producing the finest types of honey. It is the first garden of its kind in the Middle East. The garden includes thousands of beehives spread over an area of ​​approximately 16,000 square metres, and is located in the middle of mountains and farms. Visiting the garden constitutes an exemplary opportunity to learn about the types and species of bees and hives, the method of raising and caring for the bees, and the types of flowers and plants that feed on them, in addition to identifying the best types of honey. And how to identify its original species, as visiting the park combines entertainment and education at the same time.

Record

The Hatta Painting, at a height of 19.28 meters on the top of the Hajar Mountain, is considered one of the most important landmarks in the Hatta tourist area. Dubai Holding announced early last September that the painting had entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the highest landmark painting in the world. The painting reflects Hatta's position among the most important natural areas in the UAE.

