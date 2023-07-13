Komodo And Crypton Future Media they announced Hatsune Miku: The Planet of Wonder and Fragments of Wishes For pcwithout however specifying a launch window or a release date.

The same title was released on Nintendo Switch last June 8 (we had previously indicated it with the name of Hatsune Miku Fushigi-na Hoshi to Negai no Kakera). Inside we will find a collection of 9 minigames, collectibles and 17 songs written specifically for the title.

Source: Komodo Street Gematsu