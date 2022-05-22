Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix it may soon come up Steam, as discovered by the pages of SteamDB, where the game has made its appearance in recent days. For those unfamiliar with it, this is a SEGA music game available only on Nintendo Switch, starring the well-known videogame idol.

Unfortunately the SteamDB page it is quite sparse in terms of information. The full name of the game should be “Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix + Item Unlock Key”, while the release date seems to be very close, given that we are talking about May 26, 2022. For the rest there is no other relevant information.

The various links to the store and community hub pages are also not working yet. Of course it is right to remember that this is unofficial information, therefore subject to changes and second thoughts.

Be that as it may, if you are interested in having more information about the game, read our review of Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix for Nintendo Switch, in which we wrote:

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix is ​​clearly a title aimed at lovers of Vocaloid and the franchise in question, however more generally all rhythm game lovers should try it at least for a few minutes. It is rich in content, songs and customization possibilities, but above all it is one of those rare titles that tries to exploit the potential of the reference hardware in all possible ways, offering three different game modes on Nintendo Switch, accompanied by as many styles (classic, based on motion control, finally focused on the touch screen). There remain some sporadic problems of input lag, and it must be noted that the vast majority of the songs present have already appeared in the previous titles of the series, starting with that Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA F for PlayStation 3 PlayStation Vita.